That would explain his new plan to slash the so-called “FDA Food Police,” which he blames for over-regulating everything from “farm and food production hygiene” to dog food. Trump’s suggestion? Halt all federal regulation entirely. This is very exciting and not dangerous at all! Who among us has not read Upton Sinclair and longed for the good old days of total food freedom?



Upton Sinclair: [hits mach 7 in his grave] https://t.co/jYTCQGvzon — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) September 15, 2016

Only 53 more days to go!