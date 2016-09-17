Two essential quotes come up often among the black women in my professional cohort. The first is one that we attribute to Zora Neale Hurston: “If you are silent about your pain, they will kill you and say you enjoyed it.” The other is from Audre Lorde’s The Cancer Journals: “Your silence will not protect you.” We trade these quotes to nudge one another toward self-advocacy in situations when speaking up for ourselves might be difficult—such as in work or social settings where we are in a minority as women of color and our experiences of sexism or racism may be minimized or disbelieved, if we are vocal about them.

Even with Hurston or Lorde to embolden us, lodging a public complaint as a black woman can still be a vulnerable undertaking—especially when we’re asked to justify why we’re offended or to explain how we can be so sure that the offense we felt had discriminatory underpinnings. So I wasn’t surprised that when singer Solange Knowles live-tweeted about an incident she described as racist at a Kraftwerk concert last week, commenters inundated her Twitter account with allegations that her description of events was racist.

“Let me tell you about why black girls / women are so angry,” Knowles began, and recounted being told by four older white women behind her, “You need to sit down,” as she danced with her family. When she didn’t oblige, “They proceeded to throw something at my back.” She ended her account with, “But in this moment, I’m just going to share my experience… So that maybe someone will understand, why many of us don’t feel safe in white spaces. We don’t ‘bring the drama....’ Fix yourself.”

Knowles later posted an essay, “And Do You Belong? I Do,” on her website that explores the insidious nature of confrontations with white people, in which the tone of voice they’re using feels as contentious—or more so—than the words they’re using, and how difficult it is to parse their actions and racial motivations: