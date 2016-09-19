On Sunday, Trump’s most high-profile supporters fanned out across the Sunday TV news shows to claim, as his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway did, that the Clinton campaign incubated birtherism, and, as his adviser Chris Christie did that Trump “wasn’t … talking about [birtherism] on a regular basis.”

These are both lies, and easily disproven lies. But the purpose of the lies isn’t to win an argument, by convincing the masses that the lies are true. It’s to sow enough doubt about the real history of birtherism that voters who might be swayed by the truth—Democrats who aren’t fully aware of Trump’s racism, Republicans who worry that he’s too racist for their comfort, independents who hold Trump and Clinton equally suspect—throw up their hands and decide the issue is a wash.

This isn’t routine politics, but it isn’t new either. Most acutely, we saw a large number of conservative operatives in 2014 and 2015 try to hoodwink journalists into believing that Democrats had designed the Affordable Care Act to fail on purpose. The goal then wasn’t to win the hearts and minds of these journalists per se, but to blur the question enough that conservative Supreme Court justices would feel they were operating within a zone of acceptable debate in striking a fatal blow to the health care law. This effort failed. In his opinion for the court, Chief Justice John Roberts scolded the law’s challengers with a basic factual reminder, “Congress passed the Affordable Care Act to improve health insurance markets, not to destroy them.” But three other justices were prepared to go along with the ruse.

More pertinently, a faction of conservative revisionists has attempted for years and years now to confuse the public over which party is the historical heir of the civil rights movement, and which is descended from the politics of the Jim Crow South. Now, whenever Trump’s popularity among white supremacists begets a new campaign controversy, his supporters will surface to remind whoever they can that Democrats were the party of Jim Crow and—did you even know?—former Democratic Senator Robert Byrd was once in the Ku Klux Klan. This, of course, glosses over the 50 years between when a Democratic president signed the civil rights act, and when the ensuing public realignment, in which southern white supremacists left the Democratic Party for the GOP and northern liberals left the GOP for the Democratic Party, was complete.

Professional historians find this all appropriately silly and most political journalists aren’t tripped up by it. The same holds for birther revisionism, for which Trump and his surrogates have been repeatedly chastised by a press corps that may finally be growing tired of Trump’s efforts to game and lie to them. But that isn’t a great measure of the tactic’s success.

The success or failure of this kind of gaslighting isn’t whether the elites themselves get played for fools, but whether the downstream target audience takes comfort in the existence and durability of the alternate school of thought. It didn’t work on enough Supreme Court justices to destroy the Affordable Care Act, and it hasn’t worked thus far on voters who take racism seriously. But even if the effort fails as it should, it has shown us just how widespread this abusive and contemptuous form of misinformation and racism apologetics has become in Republican politics.