Donald Trump built his political base on a foundation of racial agitation, from birtherism to labeling Mexican immigrants “rapists,” to proposing a ban on Muslim travel and immigration to the U.S.



So it is fitting in a way that the most closely fought stretch of this campaign, the moment when polls are closest, coincides with Trump’s racist history and racist campaign coming most to the fore.

The confluence is alarming to all Trump foes, but perhaps especially so to religious and ethnic minorities who, among other things, have been subjected to debates over whether Clinton’s efforts to highlight Trump’s racism will hurt her politically.

Slate’s chief political correspondent Jamelle Bouie is here to help us see this campaign through the eyes of a journalist of color.