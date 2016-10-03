Fighting Words

The chapter titles (“Been in This Game for Years”) are taken from the lyrics of Notorious B.I.G., with subtitles like “RBG’s Swag.” But the book is also thoroughly researched through archives and interviews. The authors are both lively and serious in their attention to Ginsburg’s legal career, providing accessible introductions to her major opinions and dissents, helpfully reprinted with key passages highlighted in boldface, and annotated in red by two law professors. For those to whom RBG’s cultural appeal is obvious, there is an exploration of her legal importance, and vice versa. Perhaps more than anything else, the book demonstrates that to understand her formidable influence, you need to understand both.

Ginsburg grew up in Brooklyn as a remarkably intelligent, reflective, and socially conscious child. Her first published article—printed in her elementary school newspaper, Highway Herald, in 1946—urges her eighth-grade classmates to emulate the charter of the United Nations and “try to train ourselves and those about us to live together with one another as good neighbors.… It is the only way to secure the world against future wars and maintain an everlasting peace.” As a teenager dealing with her mother’s death from cervical cancer, she kept her worry and sorrow private, graduating near the top of her high school class, playing cello in the orchestra, twirling a baton as a cheerleader at football games. She was, a classmate recalled, “beautiful, outgoing, and friendly.” At Cornell on a scholarship, she joined a sorority, majored in government, studied European literature with Nabokov, and read Simone de Beauvoir’s The Second Sex.

She also encountered McCarthyism at Cornell, when one of her professors was punished for defending freedom of speech, and she was drawn to the law as a weapon against such abuses. The most important event of these years, however, and the turning point of her life, was meeting and marrying the gregarious, generous, and adoring Martin Ginsburg in 1954. In the preface to My Own Words she confesses, “I do not have words to describe my supersmart, exuberant, ever-loving spouse.” He is the co-star of her biography. The egalitarian life partnership they created together was highly unusual in the 1950s. They supported each other’s careers in the law, took turns moving for good jobs, shared child care and parenting, nursed each other through cancer, and loved opera, golf, and travel.

Italy, 1977: Ginsburg made up for shyness by “knowing all the facts.” COURTESY OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES

An easygoing, popular extrovert, Martin dragged Ginsburg away from her desk and drew her into social life. Having taught himself to cook from Escoffier, he took over the family meals and entertaining, hosting an annual New Year’s feast, to which Scalia would bring “the spoils of a recent hunting trip.” One guest joked that “Scalia kills it and Marty cooks it.” Along with John O’Connor, he enjoyed being a member of the “Dennis Thatcher Society” of First Gentlemen.

Above all, he gave her the gift of confidence. “He always made me feel like I was better than I thought myself,” Ginsburg has said. “I started out by being very unsure. Could I do this brief? Could I make this oral argument?” For decades, she’d had to quietly accept second-class professional status. At Harvard Law School, she was shut out of the men-only Lamont Library. In order to follow her husband to a job in New York, she transferred to Columbia Law School, graduated top of her class, and served as editor on the prestigious Law Review, only to struggle to find a job herself.

In 1963, she was the second woman hired at Rutgers School of Law–Newark. Still, the dean told her “it was only fair to pay me modestly because my husband had a very good job.” She didn’t protest for herself, although she filed successful suits in behalf of her women faculty colleagues, and taught one of the first courses on sex discrimination and the law. During her career, she recalls trying to hide her pregnancy from her bosses; going into club dining rooms through the back door; looking for a women’s bathroom in various offices; toughing out sickness and surgery so as not to seem weak. But in her marriage, she said, “I didn’t get second-class treatment.”

Marty’s support helped Ginsburg to find her forceful public voice. She has said that if she could have chosen any profession, she would like to “have had a glorious voice” and be a “great diva.” But speaking in court, she was initially “shy,” a code word for feminine self-doubt. She made up for it by knowing all the facts. When she argued her first case before the Supreme Court in 1973, Justice Harry Blackmun graded her C+ for eloquence in his little notebook, adding “very precise female.” Her women students at Rutgers also described her speaking “flatly, sometimes haltingly, but always precisely.” She speaks so slowly and with such long pauses that one of her clerks noticed how “there was always a point where you thought you were at the end of the conversation, where you weren’t sure if she was fully done.” Marty said she was the same at dinner.

Her breakthrough from procedural cases to gender discrimination law also came through her partnership with Marty. In 1970, through his practice as a tax lawyer, he discovered the case of Charles E. Moritz. Moritz, who acted as caregiver for his mother, wanted to claim a $600 dependent-care tax deduction, but because he was an unmarried man, he was deemed ineligible. “If I were a dutiful daughter instead of a dutiful son,” he protested, “I would’ve received the deduction.” Marty showed the case to Ruth and persuaded her to sign on pro bono. With the backing of the ACLU, the Ginsburgs took it as a team to the Tenth Circuit Court, which allowed Moritz to take the deduction.

Since then, a few major themes have united Ginsburg’s many cases and opinions about gender equality under the law. She’s been guided by the principle of equal protection for women to become full citizens. In United States v. Virginia Military Institute (1996), she argued that a law or official policy must be challenged and changed when it “denies to women, simply because they are women … equal opportunity to aspire, achieve, participate in, and contribute to society based on their individual talents and capacities.” She has consistently opposed “benign” legislation that prevents women making their own choices and decisions, on the basis of sexist assumptions about their wishes and needs. She also has defended affirmative action. When she got tenure at Columbia Law School, some of her colleagues gossiped maliciously that she was only promoted because of pressure to hire a woman. “At least,” she wrote drily, “the days of ‘negative action’ were over.”

On these principles, she insists that pregnancy is a temporary disability and that women should not be penalized or restricted during or after it, holding that “presumably well-meaning exaltation of woman’s unique role in bearing children has, in effect, denied women equal opportunity to develop their individual talents and capacities, and has impelled them to accept a dependent, subordinate status in society.” She has been ahead of her time in seeing that laws limiting the employment of pregnant women reflect patriarchal horror of female sexuality: “Only a woman’s body showed proof of having sex, and only women were punished for it.”

Educating the courts to understand these principles has been a project of many years’ duration. In 2003, she opposed the Supreme Court’s assent to the ban on so-called “partial abortion.” When the ban was upheld in 2007, she argued in her dissent that “the court shields women by denying them any choice in the matter. This way of protecting women recalls ancient notions about women’s place in society and under the Constitution—ideas that have long since been discredited.” Not discredited by everyone, alas. Ginsburg has long maintained that legal change would follow and reflect social changes, and that judges were affected by “the climate of the era.” The court would evolve with the culture, not lead it. But what if the court is packed with judges opposed to social change?

In the tradition of the American judicial system, Ginsburg has scrupulously avoided confronting her colleagues and making disagreements personal. In her written pronouncements as well as her oral arguments, she has always stressed the importance of clarity, collegiality, and civility. “I prefer and continue to aim for opinions that both get it right, and keep it tight,” she has written, “without undue digressions or declarations or distracting denunciations of colleagues who hold different views.” Indeed, she has bitten her tongue and censored her language to avoid criticizing her fellow judges. In 1993, she insisted that “one must be sensitive to the sensibilities and mindset of one’s colleagues, which may mean avoiding certain arguments and authorities, even certain words.” She strategically avoids open conflict by often concluding a talk or brief with a quotation from an unimpeachable judicial authority, usually a dead male, in place of her own opinion, and adding something like, “I heartily concur in that counsel.”

She is also careful not to identify by name men whose opinions are so outrageous or stupid that she cites them as ridiculous examples. In one lecture about the uses of international law, for instance, she quotes a number of obtuse senators interrogating Elena Kagan at the hearing on her nomination. “One asked whether judges should ever look to foreign laws for good ideas.” Who is this idiot? She gives no footnote.

With her friend Justice Scalia in Rajasthan, India, in 1994. Ginsburg has long valued relationships with “colleagues who hold different views.” COURTESY OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES

But there are a few exceptions. In 1993, just before her appointment to the Supreme Court, Ginsburg reiterated her belief in good manners and mutual respect, quoting the distinguished legal scholar Roscoe Pound’s recommendation that the opinions of an appellate judge should exclude “intemperate denunciation of colleagues, violent invective, attributions of bad motives to the majority of the court, and insinuation of incompetence, negligence, prejudice, or obtuseness.” She then gave some examples of judges attacking the opinions of their opponent as ludicrous, outrageous, or inexplicable. There are footnotes for these examples, and several come from Scalia. Once she got to the Supreme Court, however, she was much more careful not to offend him.

Yet this ladylike and restrained stance has slowly changed as Ginsburg has grown impatient with the glacial pace of judicial progress and the renewed efforts to reverse equal-rights decisions. Her radicalization may have started in 2005, when Sandra Day O’Connor retired. As Slate journalist Dahlia Lithwick has observed, Ginsburg “hated being the only woman” on the court. (Sonia Sotomayor would not be appointed until 2009, followed by Justice Kagan a year later.) She found herself in the unwelcome position of speaking for all women, and her fellow justices, all male, began issuing opinions that reversed the progress she had spent much of her life working for. She soon started writing tougher dissents. In The New York Times, Linda Greenhouse speculated that Ginsburg “may have concluded that quiet collegiality has proved futile and that her new colleagues . . . are not open to persuasion on the issues that matter most to her.” It might be more effective to appeal directly to the public.

By 2007, Ginsburg was speaking out. She read aloud forceful oral dissents from the decisions upholding the federal Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act and denying Lily Ledbetter’s suit against Goodyear Tire and Rubber over unequal pay. She openly confronted disagreements in the court, such as Alito’s responsibility for the outcome in the abortion case. Her friend the sociologist Cynthia Fuchs Epstein has commented that Ginsburg had “always been very ameliorative, very conscious of etiquette. She has always been regarded as sort of a white-glove person, and she’s achieved a lot that way. Now she is seeing that basic issues she’s fought so hard for are in jeopardy, and she is less bound by what have been the conventions of the court.” A photograph in My Own Words shows Ginsburg vigorously working out in a sweatshirt that says super diva. She was finally taking off her gloves.

The next big change came with Marty’s death in 2010. His heartbreaking farewell note to her is reproduced in both books: “I have admired and loved you almost since the very day we first met.” On her own, Ginsburg was forced to take charge of her social life. Her friends have found her more engaged in conversations outside the law, and she seems to have assumed for herself the sense of confidence and the right to be heard that Marty had patiently supported. Finally, with the unexpected death of Scalia in February, and the Republican Party blockade of his replacement, the tradition of collegiality on the court was demolished.

Today, the Supreme Court is not just part of the political agenda; for Republicans, it is the agenda. Ginsburg’s seat will be at the center of a fight if, as many expect her to, she chooses to retire in the next few years. For the time being, as Rob Hunter argues in his provocative review of Notorious RBG in Jacobin, Ginsburg’s dissents, however stirring, reflect losses not victories; they are “an index of powerlessness.” Without political clout, high moral considerations and restraint are a luxury.

It is possible Ginsburg could actually be more influential outside the court, where she could speak freely, than by remaining on the bench. Her decision to stay on is a risky gamble. She has said that she will step down when she can’t do the job and maintain the pace—when she can’t remember the “names of cases I once could recite at the drop of a hat.” Meanwhile, she’s already hired the four clerks who will work for her through 2018. If Trump wins, we’ll have to pray that she can hang on long enough to prevent him from stacking the court for the rest of the century with young conservative ideologues. If Hillary Clinton wins, Ginsburg may want to stay on because, as the senior judge on a court with a liberal majority, she would have a unique opportunity to further her views of justice and the Constitution.

Ginsburg, of course, has the right to stay on and continue to make the judgments that will complete her life’s work; moreover, much of the current clamor for her retirement is fueled by sexism. But there’s another way for her to use her moral authority and exert her political power. Now that she has found her voice, she will surely want to keep on writing and speaking out to the public. It will be up to her to decide whether she can do it more effectively on the court or off it. As a private citizen, she could say whatever she damn well pleases. Beyond the antitheses of the austere Justice Ginsburg and the Notorious RBG is the woman she has always dreamed of being, speaking her own words in a grand and powerful voice: the Glorious RBG.