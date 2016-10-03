Fighting Words

The term “notorious” was the attention-grabbing antithesis of every sexist and ageist stereotype that Ginsburg was burdened with. By 2015, Ginsburg had become an icon for a new feminist generation with her own tchotchkes—T-shirts, mugs, and key-chains. Was it the secret superhero Notorious RBG who blasted Trump, or was it the indomitable Justice Ginsburg, finally breaking free of her chains? Are the young right to idolize her as someone who rejects outmoded rules and pursues her own course, or has she earned her present stature by excelling in the traditional path to the top? And should she stay on that path or blaze a new one?

Ginsburg is now the subject of two excellent books that reconcile the two Ruths, by telling the story of her inspiring life and her towering career. My Own Words, skillfully edited by two Georgetown law professors, Mary Hartnett and Wendy Williams, brings together Ginsburg’s writings—briefs, articles, speeches, lectures, and bench announcements—over 70 years, from the age of 13 to 83. The selection showcases her astonishing intellectual range, from law and lawyers in opera, to tributes to Louis Brandeis, William Rehnquist, and Gloria Steinem, to the significance and form of dissenting opinions. The book also includes a number of revealing speeches Ginsburg has given about her historical heroines, starting with Belva Lockwood, who went all the way to President Ulysses S. Grant to demand her law degree, and at the age of 75 became the first woman to plead before the Supreme Court. Lockwood’s message to women was: “We shall never have equal rights until we take them, or equal respect until we command it.” Hartnett and Williams’s brief biographical introductions to each section show how much Ginsburg has heeded it.



My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Mary Hartnett and Wendy W. Williams Simon Schuster, 400 pp., $30.00

Notorious RBG by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik Dey Street Books, 240 pp., $19.99

The best-selling Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, by Knizhnik and journalist Irin Carmon, focuses on Ginsburg’s evolving image and cultural currency. It reproduces many black-and-white photographs of a stylish and vivacious Ginsburg. (My Own Words includes most of these, too.) As a senior at Cornell in 1954, she resembled a sultry Lizabeth Scott or a glamorous Veronica Lake. As late as 1980, she was elegantly tailored, smiling, and chic in her roles as lawyer, professor, and ACLU strategist. Not until 1984, at the age of 51, was she photographed tight-lipped and forbidding in the black robe of a federal appeals court judge. The judicial robe is intended to mask difference between the judges, and Ginsburg has welcomed it as a symbol of unity: “We are all in the business of impartial judging.” But the robes were never meant for women. Ginsburg and Sandra Day O’Connor adopted a wardrobe of frilly and jeweled collars to mark their difference, but even the lacy jabots make her look like the nineteenth-century suffragists whose lacy caps suggested unthreatening femininity when they spoke in public.