When Hillary Clinton engages with comedians, as she did last Friday on Jimmy Fallon and Thursday with Zach Galifianakis, she plays the straight woman: the low-key, earnest, unflashy foil who lets the other guy make all the blatant jokes and reserves for herself only a few sly witticisms. That might be a natural role for a presidential candidate to take, but it stands in contrast to her rival Donald Trump, who is never shy about mugging for the camera. Clinton’s approach to comedy is consistent with her broader approach to campaigning, where she prefers to project seriousness and avoid flamboyance. That’s a sensible strategy, given Trump’s inexperience and unpredictability, but the downside has become apparent lately.



Since securing the Democratic nomination, Clinton has been the invisible woman of American politics—paradoxically on the cusp of an astonishing historical achievement (becoming the first woman president) while most of her speeches and policies are ignored. The media has focused heavily on Trump, with Clinton only able to break through when she attacked the Republican nominee (as in her speech on the alt-right and her comments about Trump’s “deplorable” supporters). Even the negative attention of Clinton has been Trump-driven: It’s unlikely that the outsized coverage of her bout with pneumonia and of the Clinton Foundation would have occurred if there wasn’t an apparent imperative to balance out the critical news of Trump’s bigotry and shady business practices.

So how can Clinton get her own message out? There are a few proven campaign tactics she has yet to try—including one that Trump employed to great effect in the primary—and barring those, the political calendar may work in her favor soon enough.

The source of Clinton’s invisibility is Trump’s unparalleled dominance of free media, particularly the television networks and cable news, which often set the tone of the media more broadly. In an age of declining viewership and ever more fragmented media, Trump is ratings gold. During the Republican primaries, he won in part because he received unprecedented free media while his rivals found it impossible to get their messages heard. This has continued in the presidential race. When Clinton and Trump hold dueling rallies, Trump gets more press.