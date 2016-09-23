Those of us soul-searching for reasons Donald Trump has been able to erase Hillary Clinton’s formidable mid-summer lead have homed in on several plausible explanations, from media failures to Clinton’s health scare. What has largely escaped serious consideration is the fact that Trump, as a candidate, has improved.

The Republican nominee hasn’t improved in the sense that he suddenly stands for good ideas or has boned up on policy in any serious way. But if Trump’s campaign bottomed out when he mocked the Muslim immigrant family of a dead Iraq war soldier, it is now clearly less erratic. As odious as they may be in their views and public roles, his new top aides, Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway, have brought at least some measure of discipline to the most id-driven candidate in living memory. Trump now reserves his ire for journalists and news outlets rather than Gold Star families. He’s even found it within himself to express sympathy with victims of police shootings and grudgingly admit that Barack Obama was born in the U.S.

If unfavorable news coverage drove Clinton’s numbers downward, Trump’s modicum of discipline might partly explain why his numbers have crept up between mid-August and today. Granted, he has cleared a bar of professionalism so low it could be confused for a tree root. But because much less of what he says now is gut-level extemporaneous pandering, Trump has also compelled us to treat his pronouncements with more seriousness. And the unsurprising picture that has emerged is of a considered, coherent, and horrifying program of white supremacy.

This week, Trump has floated a vast punitive policy regime that would mostly leave white communities untouched.