Christine Stays in the Picture

Greene is following up on his last documentary, Actress, which used the life of an out-of-work actress to observe how performance operates in everyday life. In Kate Plays Christine, he focuses on another actress, Kate Lyn Sheil, as he shoots documentary-style scenes of Sheil researching Chubbuck’s life for a role that never exists outside “reenactment” scenes in the documentary itself. To play the tall, slim, elegant, and hard-edged brunette Christine, auburn-haired Sheil gets a messy brown wig, brown contacts, and an artificial tan.

Kate Plays Christine spends a lot of time exploring Chubbuck’s personal life in a protective rather than incisive way. At one point, Sheil explains that the 1976 film Network is based on Chubbuck’s story. “The crazy thing,” she says, “is the guy who wrote Network took this depressed woman and turned her into this macho, angry man.” She’s referring to Peter Finch’s “mad as hell and not going to take it anymore” anchorman who threatens to kill himself on air. But in Mad as Hell: The Making of Network and the Fateful Vision of the Angriest Man in Movies, Dave Itzkoff reports that screenwriter Paddy Chayefsky had actually drafted his cinematic suicide before Chubbuck’s death. It was not so much a coincidence as zeitgeist: Both fact and fiction were reflections of the time and the state of the media.

Sheil’s comments in Kate Plays Christine echo the director’s original (mis)conception. “It was juicy and annoying,” Greene has recounted, “to think that they took this really hurt woman, who was going through all this turmoil and pain, and turned her into a male character who was macho and bombastic.” Instead, he takes a paternalistic yet self-critical approach to Chubbuck and her story, wrestling with his own instincts toward sexist cliché. “There’s unique attributes to Christine Chubbuck’s story that make you process ideas about ‘crazy women,’” he has said. “I was not going to make a straightforward documentary exposing how this woman killed herself because she couldn’t have children.” Instead, “what I wanted to do was show how hard it was for me to think about the story.” Greene focuses on the personal as nonpolitical. As the filmmaker, he centers on his own inability to know this woman’s emotions; any criticism about the film is built into it, as part of its own self-criticism.

A perfectionist, Christine had done her research, asking the sheriff’s office the best way to successfully shoot yourself (behind the left ear).

Greene’s film is part of a group of recent documentaries that focus on the documentary form, and its duplicity as a form of objective truth. The villain in Greene’s film is Greene himself, but that well-intentioned reframing proves to be a cop-out. As a director, he is the kind of feminist man who—rather than stepping out of the way and focusing on a woman’s life—admits superficial thoughts in advance to exonerate himself while splashing around in his own shallow waters. Greene makes little effort for any kind of fidelity in his film-within-a-film, preferring to draw attention to its badness. And in pondering what Chubbuck’s story means, he shuns politics in favor of a personal quest to grasp the morality of storytelling. But how can a film about the death of a professional woman in 1974 not address the feminist movement of the time? How is depression for women, then and now, ever not political? Greene has Sheil read an excerpt from the 15-year-old Chubbuck’s diary in which she talks about wanting to be a wife and mother. He positions this excerpt as if it only reveals something about Chubbuck, without exploring how much things have changed for women in the past 40 years.

Christine, the biopic version of Chubbuck’s tale, takes the opposite approach. In a scene that is almost too on the nose, a fictional Mike Simmons tells his employee, “You know what your problem is, Chubbuck? You’re a feminist. You think that the way to get ahead is by talking louder than the other guy. That’s the whole movement in a nutshell.” Despite its tendency to play moments like this for their easy symbolism, however, the script of Christine is sensitive and strong. It shines at being what Greene’s film stubbornly resists being: a period piece. Campos has made a 1970s movie about 1970s films. The soundtrack is a brilliant and eerie blend of John Denver, Sonny and Cher, Alive N Kickin’, and Spooner Oldham. I’m not sure any film has better captured the scary, zoned-out disconnection of ’70s AM soft rock.