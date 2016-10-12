Worst-Case Trump

I did an interview recently and they said, “Do you think it’s possible, if Hillary Clinton were to win the election, do you think it’s possible that we’ll be able to survive, that we’d ever be able to recover as a nation?” And while there are people who have stood on this stage and said we would not, I would beg to differ, but I will tell you this. I do think it would be possible, but at what price? At what price? The roots of the tree of liberty are watered by what? The blood of who? The tyrants, to be sure, but who else? The patriots. Whose blood will be shed? It may be that of those in this room. It might be that of our children and grandchildren. I have nine children. It breaks my heart to think that it might be their blood that is needed to redeem something, to reclaim something that we, through our apathy and our indifference, have given away. Don’t let it happen.

Bevin borrows language that Thomas Jefferson used to justify the suppression of an insurrection. But I am reminded of a different patriot, the poet Langston Hughes: What happens to a dream denied? What happens when people who think an election is their last chance to save their way of life lose? They become angry. They turn to extra-political means, including violent ones, to achieve their end. They explode.



What if, by finally vanquishing Trump at the polls, we only make him stronger?

There has always been an air of menace to Trump’s campaign: praising Vladimir Putin for his “strong” leadership, hinting that Hillary might be assassinated, egging on his supporters as they assault peaceful protesters. On the night of a narrow defeat, Trump will not phone Hillary Clinton, congratulate her, and issue a call for political unity. In all likelihood, he will whip his true believers into a frenzy. Clinton will confront a challenge no president has faced since Lincoln: how to govern a country in which an angry and armed minority rejects the very legitimacy of the federal government.

There is no clear antidote to the toxins Trump has introduced into the American body politic. But the first step toward a cure is obvious: Make sure that he not only loses in November, but that he loses big. Clinton’s core supporters may be enough to win her the White House, but they’re probably too few to give Trump the electoral drubbing he so richly deserves. That means that the anti-Trump factions who are hostile to Clinton—all those disaffected Sanders supporters and moderate Republicans—have to put aside their differences and do what’s best for the country. They may detest Clinton, and they may be tempted to express their displeasure by staying home, or by opting for some third-tier candidate like Jill Stein or Gary Johnson or—for the true protest-vote connoisseur—Evan McMullin. In a normal election, Americans of all political persuasions should feel free to waste their vote in whatever way they choose. But the menace represented by Trump—a menace that could subject millions of American citizens to detention, deportation, and even physical violence—is too dangerous for symbolic gestures. Our collective safety resides in an electoral landslide that buries Trump once and for all.