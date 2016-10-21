The UFC’s Dirtiest Move Yet: Union Bashing

Yet the UFC has refused to give up one dirty move in its path to mainstream success: union bashing. For years, the Culinary Workers Union has tried unsuccessfully to organize workers at Nevada casinos owned by the Fertitta brothers, who have fought the unionization drive. To apply pressure, the culinary workers convinced the New York state assembly to ban the UFC from staging bouts, even after every other state in the country had legalized MMA. Dana White, the UFC president with the brash instincts of Don King, called out the culinary workers in the manner of a trash-talking prizefighter. “They’re dirty, dirty, dirty,” he said in 2013. The UFC’s path to victory in New York was cleared only last year, after Sheldon Silver, the speaker of the New York assembly and a leading ally of the culinary workers, was arrested on corruption charges.

The UFC’s success has also renewed calls for a players union, akin to those in other major sports. Fighters take huge risks every time they step into the ring—despite increased safety, MMA is still a punishing sport. But unlike players in the big four, UFC fighters have no pensions, comprehensive health care, or disability benefits, and no recourse if the UFC decides to discipline them for bad behavior or even simple disloyalty. UFC fighters get only 15 percent of league revenues, compared to half for players in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. The unions for the big four, all founded between 1954 and 1967, haven’t diminished the growth of those leagues: Last year they brought in a combined $32 billion in revenues.

Team sports, of course, recognize that it takes more than just a flashy superstar to achieve success. And even individual sports like golf and tennis, which don’t have unions, attempt to operate as meritocracies, with transparent ranking systems and pay structures for every event. Yet the UFC is still run as a feudal society, with fighters at the mercy of management. White, who is personally worth half a billion dollars, likes to make a show of handing out “locker-room” bonuses to reward fighters after an entertaining match. And he dismisses anyone who complains about the UFC’s low pay and lack of benefits as a crybaby. “We’re in this fucking society now where everybody should win a trophy,” he has said. “No, everyone doesn’t win a fucking trophy.”