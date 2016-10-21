The UFC’s Dirtiest Move Yet: Union Bashing

In the early 1990s, John McCain, a former boxer and lifelong fan of the sport, watched an Ultimate Fighting Championship bout for the first time. He hated it. Mixed martial arts, he told Larry King, “appeals to the lowest common denominator in our society.” Soon after, he wrote to every governor in the country, asking them to ban what he described as “human cockfighting.”

Over the past 23 years, however, the UFC has evolved from a no-holds-barred blood sport into an international sensation, landing deals with Fox Sports and Reebok. In July, Lorenzo Fertitta and his brother Frank sold the UFC to a group led by talent agency WME-IMG for $4 billion—the biggest deal in sports history. On November 12, the UFC will hold its first event in the state of New York, at Madison Square Garden, America’s most famous arena. Once a pariah, the UFC is now on par with NASCAR and the PGA, and within striking distance of the “big four” pro sports leagues: the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. To hear Lorenzo Fertitta tell it, McCain actually saved the sport. There are now official weight classes and rounds, and a number of less palatable moves—hair-pulling, head-butting, groin-hitting—have been banned. “I have to give him credit,” Fertitta told Fox. “Without him doing what he did back in the ’90s to force regulation, this sport would be dead.”

Yet the UFC has refused to give up one dirty move in its path to mainstream success: union bashing. For years, the Culinary Workers Union has tried unsuccessfully to organize workers at Nevada casinos owned by the Fertitta brothers, who have fought the unionization drive. To apply pressure, the culinary workers convinced the New York state assembly to ban the UFC from staging bouts, even after every other state in the country had legalized MMA. Dana White, the UFC president with the brash instincts of Don King, called out the culinary workers in the manner of a trash-talking prizefighter. “They’re dirty, dirty, dirty,” he said in 2013. The UFC’s path to victory in New York was cleared only last year, after Sheldon Silver, the speaker of the New York assembly and a leading ally of the culinary workers, was arrested on corruption charges.

The UFC’s success has also renewed calls for a players union, akin to those in other major sports. Fighters take huge risks every time they step into the ring—despite increased safety, MMA is still a punishing sport. But unlike players in the big four, UFC fighters have no pensions, comprehensive health care, or disability benefits, and no recourse if the UFC decides to discipline them for bad behavior or even simple disloyalty. UFC fighters get only 15 percent of league revenues, compared to half for players in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. The unions for the big four, all founded between 1954 and 1967, haven’t diminished the growth of those leagues: Last year they brought in a combined $32 billion in revenues.