In February 1988, Fred Barnes, then the White House correspondent for The New Republic, marveled at the refurbished George H. W. Bush who had appeared on stage in the first five Republican debates that winter and spring. “Who’d have guessed that Bush would perform so memorably in the debates?” he wrote. “Who’d have suspected that Bush would be funny, assertive, confrontational, succinct, and very, very quotable?”

Barnes wasn’t the only one surprised. In October 1987, Newsweek had run a cover story called “Bush Battles the Wimp Factor,” and the epithet stuck. Bush was indeed awkward in person—wooden and deferential—and his campaign was struggling out of the gate. He finished third in February’s Iowa caucuses, and the Connecticut WASP was still struggling to shake off the impression that he was an elitist blueblood, out of touch with the American heartland. In almost every debate, though, he was a different candidate entirely: deft and aggressive, even charming at times.

Bush owed his transformation to one man: Roger Ailes, the political wunderkind Time once called the “Ernest Hemingway of consultants.” Long before he was a chief misogynist at Fox News—the network he founded and transformed into the conservative cash cow that now rakes in over $1 billion in profits a year—Ailes was one of the most sought after political operatives in Washington, known for his hardball tactics and instinctive flair for political theater. He would spend the 1988 cycle remaking Bush—picking out flattering shirts for him, drilling him in debate prep, even, Time reported, plucking scraggly hairs from his eyebrows before important interviews.

Now, Ailes is returning to his roots. In August—shortly after New York magazine exposed his serial workplace harassment, bringing his reign at Fox to an end—he was rumored to be helping his “longtime friend” Donald Trump prep for the presidential debates. His involvement is key to understanding whether Trump can beat expectations in his first debate against Hillary Clinton on Monday—and exactly how he can do it.