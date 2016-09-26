Though Franklin’s biography does not exactly follow the marriage plot, the conventions of that often-gothic genre did indeed haunt Jackson’s life. Too poor to own more than one typewriter at the start, Hyman naturally commandeered that shared resource; and even when Jackson was earning so much more than Hyman that her income alone paid for their house, Hyman would move Jackson’s own typewriter from their study to the attic because he found her too distractingly messy. (How much Jackson’s admittedly bad housekeeping habits were a reaction to her mother or passive aggressiveness toward Stanley, it’s difficult to tell.) Jackson nonetheless took on the full brunt of housework and childcare, so that, at the time of her death, Hyman still didn’t know how to make a cup of coffee. Franklin muses at one point just how much more Jackson might have been able to do, or write, if she had been relieved of some of these domestic and emotional labors.







Jackson was surprisingly productive and consistent in her output, despite all her personal and professional obstacles. Hyman, on the other hand, struggled to complete his own work, even while being released of child rearing and having all his meals provided for him. Franklin’s chapter on what might be seen as Jackson’s breakthrough work, “The Lottery,” subtly tracks Jackson and Hyman’s inverse trajectories: Hyman’s first book The Armed Vision came out almost at the same time as “The Lottery” in 1948, and unlike Jackson’s instant classic, did miserably in sales. He would not publish another work of literary criticism until 1961, again, to lackluster reception.

Franklin does not, however, portray Hyman as simply the villainous husband of an underappreciated woman writer. She describes how the First World War, the Spanish Civil War, and the Harlem Renaissance influenced Jackson and Hyman in their early years, and she is also careful to convey the couple’s emphatic anti-racism. Her book accounts for the multi-racial intellectual circles they moved in, as well as the perhaps unexpected convergences among different cultural and political spheres. Hyman began a lifelong friendship with Ralph Ellison in 1942, and supported him through writer’s block (Ellison would sometimes write in Hyman and Jackson’s living room) while also offering his editorial guidance. Hyman also introduced Ellison to literary critic Kenneth Burke, to whom Invisible Man is dedicated. Moreover, Ellison’s “Flying Home” and Jackson’s “Behold the Child Among His Newborn Blisses” were published in an anthology titled Cross-Section: New American Writing (1945), which was, for both, their first “appearance between hard covers,” to borrow Ellison’s phrase. It is possible that neither of them would have submitted their stories if not for Hyman’s insistence.

When reading Franklin’s masterful account of Jackson’s life, one senses how profoundly Jackson’s fiction draws from personal experience. The parallels are often startling: There’s a fictional retelling of Jackson’s rendezvous with Dylan Thomas in “The Beautiful Stranger”; or the devastating caricature of an odious male book critic in Hangsaman, which reads like an angry subtweet of Hyman.

Since Hyman’s era, literary criticism has significantly shied away from treating the personal as a kind of usable fact, but Franklin elegantly interweaves anecdote and analysis so that, at times, the distinction almost seems arbitrary. Because so many of the resonances between the life and the work are so literal—a Jewish husband and a wife with a son at x age; or an angry faculty-wife of a unfaithful professor—Franklin’s book reminds us that whether something actually happened or not is not necessarily what differentiates fiction from non-fiction. This is so in Jackson’s own approach to storytelling. As Franklin describes “The Lottery,” Jackson’s stories are “at once generic and utterly personal.”

When she fell and twisted her ankle in the winter of 1962, she welcomed it as a happy accident.

To be sure, this paradox is also what has made the reception of Jackson’s fiction so uneven. “The Lottery”—Jackson’s now-classic story about a small town’s yearly ritual of choosing a member by ballot to be stoned to death—found outraged readers when first published in The New Yorker. The magazine received such an unprecedented amount of mail about it that the editors eventually released a statement to the press remarking upon this fact. A few of the letters were positive but most, Jackson later recalled, fell under the categories of “bewilderment, speculation, and plain old-fashioned abuse.” One reader claimed that she read the story “while soaking in the tub and was tempted to put my head underwater and end it all.”

“The Lottery” was so powerful that it even engendered a myth about its own process of coming to life. Jackson titled her lecture on writing the infamous piece, “Biography of a Story.” Yet no one really knows its origins, and even Jackson’s version of events—she claims that she wrote it in one short, inspired burst with minimal edits—doesn’t quite all add up. The turn around time between drafting and publication date would have been something like three weeks if Jackson’s timeline is to believed, but archives of her correspondence show a slower process. As for the composition of it all at once in only a few hours rescued away from domestic chores—that still seems to stand to record.



While the world came to recognize Shirley Jackson’s name, it paradoxically began to see less of her. She became ever more anxious about going out in public during her final years, making it hard not only to leave the house or go out in her car (Jackson loved driving), but also somehow difficult to write. When she fell and twisted her ankle in the winter of 1962, she welcomed it as a happy accident, and would not leave the house again until the following spring.

The last two chapters of A Rather Haunted Life, titled “Writing Is The Way Out” and “Last Words,” focus on what Franklin frequently describes as Jackson’s “escape.” Marriage with Hyman had not been easy, and Jackson’s diary entries and (unsent) letters tell a story of a person who often wished to start again, completely unencumbered. The fantasy of running away is everywhere in her late fiction, too, from Eleanor Vance, who goes on a joy ride in a stolen car at the start of The Haunting of Hill House, to Angela Motorman, the significantly-named protagonist of Jackson’s unfinished work, Come Along With Me. Franklin compares Jackson to her escape-artist heroines, who dream that they might “step through a crack and disappear.” On August 8, 1965, Jackson went upstairs to take her usual post-lunch nap and never woke up. It’s as understated an ending as Jackson ever wrote.