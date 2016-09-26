Asian-American voters really don’t like Donald Trump. Does Trump care?

They are the fastest growing racial group in the United States and a growing voter demographic, with nearly 4 million voters in 2012. Nearly three-quarters of these voters favored President Barack Obama, and a spring 2016 survey of Asian American and Pacific Islander voters showed that they are leaning Democratic in both the presidential and state races, by a factor of 2 to 1 or even higher.

While far from a monolithic voting bloc, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders care about immigration reform, access to health care, and affordable college. Forty percent of voters said that they would oppose a candidate who was anti-immigrant or anti-Muslim in their views.

Cue Donald J. Trump. With over a month until the presidential election, his campaign just launched its new Asian Pacific American Advisory Committee. When asked about the seemingly last-minute nature of the campaign, a Trump official explained that the timing was planned to coincide with the first presidential debate. The GOP also released a video featuring Asian Americans (half-heartedly) sharing why they would vote for Trump.