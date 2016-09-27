As The New Republic’s Nicole Narea wrote, “One of Clinton’s biggest potential pitfalls in the debates is to appear over-rehearsed and stilted.” This is an accusation that has plagued Clinton in the past, and the expectation was that this would be one of the things that her campaign team would edit out of her strategy.



Trump’s Definition of Smart Business is Tax-Dodging



When Clinton highlighted the possibility that Trump may have avoided paying millions of dollars in taxes, Trump couldn’t resist the urge to score a point. Avoiding income tax “makes me smart,” he declared with no shame for the wider connotations of a presidential aspirant who would sacrifice the interests of the citizenry to make a quick buck.

Trump has built his identity on being a popular and successful businessman. It is part of the foundation for his promise to make America great again. But in his eagerness to uphold that reputation, he sacrificed his other identity as a populist who is fighting for the middle and working class.

Lester Holt, The Fact-Checker We Deserve

Despite much hand-wringing about whether Holt would fact-check Donald Trump at all, Holt did push back on the candidate in instances of blatant factual inaccuracies. One instance was when Trump again denied supporting the decision to invade Iraq, as Alex Shephard pointed out.



Additionally, central to Trump’s law-and-order argument tonight was the example of stop-and-frisk in New York. As The New Republic’s Laura Reston highlighted, Holt rightly pointed out the tactic was ruled unconstitutional in 2013 despite Trump’s protestations that “it worked very well in New York.”

"You're wrong" - Trump just interrupted Lester Holt as he corrected him on stop and frisk #Debates #debatenight pic.twitter.com/CQxn6HEKLb — Mic (@mic) September 27, 2016



Clinton Didn’t Hold Back From Calling Trump a Racist

As Holt opened the debate to questions about race in America, he turned to Trump’s long record of questioning President Barack Obama’s U.S. citizenship and his recent about-face on the issue. It was a question that Trump should have expected, yet he floundered in his response, first pinning the blame for the entire birther controversy on a former Clinton aide before painting himself as a heroic seeker of truth who only did the job that journalists wouldn’t do.

However, Clinton would not let him off so easily. She stated in unequivocal terms that Trump had “tried to put the whole racist, birther lie to bed. But it can’t be dismissed that easily. He has started his campaign activity based on this racist lie.” She even went further back to 1973, when Trump was sued by the Justice Department for discrimination, painting his entire career as one steeped in racism. Turning to the topic of President Obama, Clinton topped off her comments by borrowing the wildly popular phrase from Michelle Obama’s Democratic National Convention speech: “When they go low, we go high.”



Donald Trump Can’t Stop Lying About His Position on the Iraq War

It was a night of fact-checking Trump’s claims, and his early support for the Iraq War emerged as a key sore spot for the candidate, a point which Holt repeatedly pressed. Trump continued to claim that he has always opposed the war. But as Alex Shephard pointed out, he voiced support for the war in 2002, and only criticized it in 2004, well after the war had already begun, when it had become the target of protest and opposition. Too little too late, in other words.

Trump’s dogged insistence that he has always opposed the war, despite all evidence to the contrary, is perhaps meant to give him the kind of leverage it gave Obama when he was running for president in 2008. Except, of course, in Trump’s case, it is simply not true. Nor would it be sufficient to prove that he has the foreign policy mettle to be commander-in-chief. To Holt’s credit, this is a point on which he simply would not give Trump a pass, perhaps learning from the outcry that followed Matt Lauer’s silence on the topic.

Trump still denies supporting Iraq War even as Lester Holt counters -- "the record shows otherwise" #DebateNight pic.twitter.com/5Nj3R2VHbD — Mashable News (@MashableNews) September 27, 2016



Donald Trump Went on a Sexist Rant

Things really unraveled for Trump when Clinton brought up his many past sexist comments. As Alex Shephard wrote, “Once again, Trump took the bait and went on an extended rant about how those comments were justified—Rosie O’Donnell had it coming!” Trump then came close to bringing up Bill Clinton’s infidelity, before landing on the claim that not bringing it up made him not sexist.