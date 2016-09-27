Donald Trump can’t help but plug his silly hotel.

When challenged on his business bona fides at the presidential debate, Trump made a pitch for his new hotel, which just opened in Washington, D.C., this month. This doesn’t quite refute the notion that Trump’s whole campaign is just a Ponzi scheme to pad his own pocket. Recently, it has been reported that the Secret Service has had to pay to ride on Trump’s own planes. Overall, the Trump “scampaign” has spent $8.2 million on Trump’s businesses. Now, apparently, Trump is using his national platform to boost another Trump business.