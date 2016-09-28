CL certainly has some of the best infrastructure in place to make it in the States. While she remains under her Korean label YG Entertainment, her U.S. manager is Scooter Braun, who was behind the rise of pop phenoms Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. CL often collaborates with Diplo, tastemaker of dudebros everywhere. And, if you’ve listened to any of her songs, you know that CL is unmistakably a star—not in the old-timey Hollywood way, but in the sense that her presence is reminiscent of a massive, all-engulfing ball of fiery carbon. But, despite all this, more than half a century after strains of “Sukiyaki” floated from a jukebox, it remains to be seen if CL can endear herself to an American audience without having to Westernize herself.

The currency that CL deals in is superlatives. One of 2NE1’s most popular songs is “I Am The Best,” and CL’s first solo venture in Korea earned her the title of “The Baddest Female.” She has popularized words like gizibe, which can roughly be translated into “bad girl” or a fonder version of “bitch.” One of the first songs she dropped in the U.S. was the forceful “Hello Bitches,” in which CL asserts of her listeners: “And they singing every word / Like they was at the karaoke.” In Korea, where women can often feel intense pressured to conform (somewhere between one-fifth and one-third of women in Seoul have undergone plastic surgery), CL has built her brand on standing out.

She is bringing this aggressive self-confidence to the States where, in her own words, she hopes to be considered a “boss ass bitch.” As an Asian-American woman, this is an especially appealing pitch. Growing up, there were few celebrities who looked like us—a coworker once told me that people always compared her to Mulan, who is not even a real person, but a cartoon. For Chinese-American women in the 1960s, the model was the infamous prostitute Suzie Wong from the movie The World of Suzie Wong—Chinese women were even referred to as “Suzies.” In my case, people always told me I looked like Lucy Liu, which, on the one hand, hell yeah, but on the other hand, I resemble Lucy Liu as much as I do Kevin James (to clarify: not at all).

This is to say that Asian women have never had much representation in American pop culture. As Elaine Teng has pointed out at The New Republic, more white women in yellowface have won Oscars than actual Asian actresses. And when Asian women are portrayed, it’s often through a stereotype, whether it is the more outdated image of sexualized subservience (think of the women who are “saved” by white soldiers in Miss Saigon and Madame Butterfly) or as the deferential “model minority.” When it comes to music, there are artists who have reached moderate success, such as Malaysian-born Yuna, whose glimmering song “Crush” reached number 39 this May on Billboard. If CL can bring her image of a brash and bombastic Asian woman to the mainstream, it could help to break through some of these stereotypes.

CL recognizes the value of this endeavor. “I’m trying to come out here to set an example of an Asian girl,” she told Paper Mag last August. But even the Baddest Female can stumble. ”A lot of Asian girls love being basic because it’s safe,” she added. In Fader she asserted, “I don’t want a ‘good’ image. I’m not the standard Asian girl.” At times, when attempting to contradict the myth of the meek Asian woman, CL actually perpetuates it.