Our main review this week is Antoine Fuqua’s uninspired remake of The Magnificent Seven, in which Denzel Washington, one of the most charismatic actors on the planet is too bored to make much of an effort. It’s a problem! Then, in our reboot section, we look at two movies about alcoholic children’s performers. (Fun, right?) First, we look at Robert Zemeckis’s 1988 film Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Then, to double down, we explore Bobcat Goldthwait’s 1991 black comedy Shakes the Clown. Anything to serve our readers. To suggest a Reboot film, leave the show an iTunes review (and subscribe!) and please include the name of a movie at the end.

