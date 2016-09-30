Jeb Bush has beef with that Kennedy who leaked his father’s support for Hillary.

Since the primaries, Jeb has mostly been wandering around the streets of Boston at night. But yesterday he popped up to deliver a lecture at Harvard, and when asked what he thought about reports that his father was voting for Clinton, Jeb said that it was “inappropriate for a person to overhear a frail 92-year-old man in a private setting, at a reception for the Points of Light Foundation,” and then “go on Facebook and put it on there, and then go on national television and not even show up at the board meeting.” In other words, Kathleen Hartington Kennedy Townsend, you’ve just made yourself a very mild enemy. Oh, and show up to the goddamn meetings!

VIDEO: @JebBush's reaction tonight at Harvard to the reports his dad will support Hillary Clinton in November pic.twitter.com/k9N8RoddH9 — Jordan J Frasier (@jordanjfrasier) September 30, 2016

Jeb didn’t deny that his father is going blue. As for his own plans come November, Jeb is still undecided, but he has said that he is considering casting a ballot for Gary Johnson, a candidate who is, if possible, more hapless than he is.