Skip Navigation
Tim Grierson, Will Leitch/

Grierson & Leitch Episode 37: American Honey, Deepwater Horizon, and Barry Lyndon

Holly Horner / Courtesy of A24

After a grim summer of remakes and reboots, the glorious Fall Movie Season is upon us, and the big releases are coming in one after another. We kick off our podcast with American Honey, which Tim says is one of the best movies of the year. (Will hasn’t seen it, embarrassingly.) Then we dig into Peter Berg’s Deepwater Horizon, and, dabbling briefly in TV land, Woody Allen’s Crisis in Six Scenes. Then, in our reboot section, we talk in depth about one of Tim’s favorite movies of all time: Stanley Kubrick’s under-appreciated masterpiece Barry Lyndon. Suffice it to say, it’s a step up from last week’s Shakes the Clown. To suggest a Reboot film, leave the show an iTunes review (and subscribe!) and please include the name of a movie at the end.

Tim Grierson

Tim Grierson is the senior U.S. critic for Screen International, chief film critic for Paste and a contributing editor at Backstage and MEL.

Will Leitch

Will Leitch is a contributing editor at New York magazine, senior writer at Sports On Earth, and the founder of Deadspin.

Read More:
Culture, Film, Grierson & Leitch, Grierson & Leitch Podcast