After a grim summer of remakes and reboots, the glorious Fall Movie Season is upon us, and the big releases are coming in one after another. We kick off our podcast with American Honey, which Tim says is one of the best movies of the year. (Will hasn’t seen it, embarrassingly.) Then we dig into Peter Berg’s Deepwater Horizon, and, dabbling briefly in TV land, Woody Allen’s Crisis in Six Scenes. Then, in our reboot section, we talk in depth about one of Tim’s favorite movies of all time: Stanley Kubrick’s under-appreciated masterpiece Barry Lyndon. Suffice it to say, it’s a step up from last week’s Shakes the Clown. To suggest a Reboot film, leave the show an iTunes review (and subscribe!) and please include the name of a movie at the end.