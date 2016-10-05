Al Gore, millennial whisperer?

On Tuesday, it was announced that the former vice president would take to the campaign trail to court tree-huggin’ youth for Hillary Clinton. It’s true, polls show again and again that, compared to other generations, America’s youth cares a lot about climate change. But do millennials care a lot about Al Gore?

There are voters today who were two years old when Gore ran for president in 2000. Who were eight when he released his climate change documentary An Inconvenient Truth, which is old enough to be a classic taught in schools. Older millennials in their late 20s and early 30s no doubt know Gore, but those aren’t the millennials Clinton is having the most trouble courting. Those aren’t Bernie’s millennials.