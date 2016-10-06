Occupy Is Everywhere

The tactic has recurred again and again since the 2008 financial crisis, as people from disparate backgrounds have rallied to challenge the inequality that is now visible all around. The workers of Republic Windows and Doors in Chicago began the trend, right before Christmas 2008. Bank of America, fresh from its multi-billion-taxpayer-dollar bailout, had been unwilling to extend credit to the company, which responded by telling its workers that they were fired. Six hundred thousand other manufacturing workers were laid off that year, but the 240 Republic workers—many of them immigrants—decided to fight. They locked themselves into the factory, refusing to leave until they got their severance pay. As a bonus, another company agreed to buy the factory and give them back their jobs. Years later, some of those workers are now the cooperative owners of the factory, renamed New Era Windows.

But it was in Wisconsin that the tactic began to take the shape that now feels so familiar. In the winter of 2011, after newly elected Republican Governor Scott Walker proposed to eliminate collective bargaining rights for the state’s public employees, protesters took over the state capitol. They held public space—the building they called the “People’s House”—and urged supporters to join them. Medics offered health services, and onlookers from around the country and the world called to order pizzas for the protesters.

The space itself served as an example of the society the protesters wanted to see—one where Wisconsinites came together to take care of each other while Republican leaders were working to slash the budget for the poorest and sickest. The occupation itself, where one could see a performance by the firefighters’ bagpipe band or a Les Miserables-themed flash mob, was an alternative to austerity when at the time no politician would admit that such a thing was possible. It was about more than collective bargaining, though the “collective” part was key. In the era of privatization, when governors like Walker were using the excuse of the financial crisis and resulting state budget crunches to pare budgets to the bone and hand even more public services to private companies, these occupations declared that public spaces belonged to the people.

Occupations have their drawbacks. The same tenuousness of public space and erosion of the freedoms of political speech and action that inspire them in the first place mean that they are easily crushed by police. The crackdowns on Occupy Wall Street led many young white protesters, many of whom had begun by chanting “Cops Are the 99 Percent,” to join organizing against police brutality. But they also turned the daily battles to hold onto the space itself into the central focus, letting other organizing work slide as protesters faced rougher arrests, stiffer fines, and jail time. When demands are not met, protesters are left wondering when and how to leave without appearing to have backed down. And when the demands are utopian, when does it end?

The occupations of the past, particularly those of the labor movement, often focused on holding private spaces. Sit-down strikes were a demonstration not just of the fact that factories needed workers in order to produce, but a statement that the workers in fact had as much claim to the space as the owners did. Sit-ins during the Civil Rights movement aimed to end segregation in private businesses. When college students held space at Columbia University for a week in 1968, they demanded the private university end its research that went toward the war in Vietnam and end its encroachment on public space in its Morningside Heights neighborhood.

But the encampments of the post-2008 period reflect a current shift in politics, one that demands an end to the skyrocketing inequality that came from privatization, the crushing of unions, tax cuts for the wealthy, and a rapidly swelling prison population. In a moment when we are told that there is not enough for us, these camps give away food and books. In a moment when cities consider selling public art to fill budget holes and Sesame Street, the famed public program, has moved to HBO, the occupations make art (and children’s art in particular) a key part of their spaces. In a time where we are atomized and polarized, where our political choices are reduced to checking a box at election time, people come together to be political, in public, together. We are supposed to be sad and afraid, but protesters make music and dance. They assert that this is what public space is for.

Margaret Thatcher, across the Atlantic, epitomized the ideology of the past few decades when she infamously declared, “There’s no such thing as society. There are individual men and women and there are families. And no government can do anything except through people, and people must look after themselves first.”

That declaration was to justify decades of budget-cutting, union-busting, and privatization of public services, both in Europe and the United States. Politicians argued—and continue to argue—that privatization will bring efficiency to public services and will be a solution to budget holes in times of economic downturn. But privatization, as a new report from the policy center In The Public Interest shows, helped to create the problems that are now driving people to take action.

“When they are privatized, public goods that were meant to serve everyone can morph into separate and unequal systems that further divide communities and perpetuate inequality,” the report notes. The privatization of public space, in particular, “perpetuates economic and racial segregation. Instead of creating spaces where people of diverse socioeconomic and racial backgrounds can come together, the embedding of private money and interests into select parks and green spaces has the impact of further separating higher-income individuals and families from poor individuals and families that are often people of color.”

The occupiers are defiantly declaring that there is a society, and that it can be other than it is now.

The spaces being claimed by today’s social movements are set up in deliberate contrast to that ethos. When police came to tell the protesters at Decolonize City Hall in Los Angeles that they needed to leave, the officer informed them that the public plaza they held “becomes private space after 7 p.m. when the businesses are closed.” (They refused to leave.) It is a neat bit of irony that the unique rules governing New York’s so-called “public-private spaces”—public space paid for and managed by corporations as part of otherwise sweet land deals—allowed first Occupy Wall Street, and then Abolition Square, to remain. The privatized public spaces are open 24 hours, while city-owned “public” spaces have closing times.

The attacks on “society” have been about more than just the shuffling of public money and spaces into private hands, of course. In Wisconsin, the takeover of the “People’s House” was a response to an attack on public-sector workers—the teachers and social workers and librarians who maintain our few remaining public spaces, who cultivate connections between people. That attack came double-pronged with cuts to the budgets of those public institutions, leaving a society that works increasingly only for those who can afford it.

A side effect of the shrinking of labor unions over the past several decades—a phenomenon that burst into the public consciousness when Thatcher’s American counterpart, Ronald Reagan, broke the air traffic controllers’ union—was the disappearance of connections between working people, of places to be political, together, in public. The stepped-up rhetoric of the era lauded competition couched in the language of entrepreneurship: You don’t need a union, when you can be your own boss! Who needs solidarity when you have a “flexible” workplace? Working people wind up more atomized from one another, lacking a common location and language to deal with their problems.

Today, as people come together and take over public squares and parks and vacant lots, they are defiantly declaring that there is a society, and that it can be other than it is now. They are declaring that the state’s role is not in policing citizens but in providing for them. And they’re declaring that people can in fact look after one another, that there are other motives besides making money.

From Standing Rock to Chicago, Los Angeles to New York, today’s movements return again and again to the tactic of holding space, building community, and caring for one another in public. It is often a mistake to assume that one or another of a movement’s tactics encapsulate that movement. But this common thread runs through several of the popular uprisings of the past eight years, and if we look closely at it, we can gain a clearer view not only of the world that people are protesting, but the one they want to build.