Protecting the Right to Record Police Brutality

But Orta’s lawyer Andrew Plasse believes his client has been unduly punished in retribution for bringing the circumstances surrounding Garner’s death to light. “The message of the Richmond County District Attorney is this: Don’t expose the brutality of the Police in Richmond County because if you do, you will face more criminal charges than you can handle,” Plasse wrote in a September 26 letter to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, referring to the county that encompasses Staten Island. “As it is, [Orta’s] First Amendment rights, and other Civil Rights were trampled on … because he had the courage to film and show the world the video he took of the homicide of Eric Garner.”

The killing of Eric Garner—and more recently, Keith Lamont Scott, Tamir Rice, Walter Scott, Alton Sterling, and Philando Castile—might never have attracted national scrutiny were it not for video recordings of their fatal interactions with police, posted online by civilian witnesses using camera phones. Yet even as Staten Island officers and their colleagues in law enforcement across the country have adopted body cameras in the interest of transparency, many have continued to push back on the public’s use of cellphones to record police encounters.

During one of Orta’s arrests, officers allegedly approached him with their phones out.

The recording of police encounters is stuck in a legal gray area. Federal appeals courts in Boston and Chicago have affirmed that civilians have a right to lawfully film the police under the First Amendment. But advocates point out that court precedent has not been enough to protect citizens in other parts of the country from being harassed, intimidated, or asked to hand over their recording devices by police. “Whether deliberately orchestrated or manifested in the frantic knee-jerk reactions of police departments, these actions reveal an intention to suppress footage, intimidate witnesses, control narratives, obscure brutality, and punish those who expose the mortal threat paid civil servants pose to black and brown civilians,” wrote members of the International Documentary Association, which promotes the interests of non-fiction filmmakers, in an August petition to the Justice Department.