Protecting the Right to Record Police Brutality

More than two years after Staten Island police wrestled Eric Garner to the ground in a deadly chokehold, only one man involved in the incident is set to serve jail time: 24-year-old Ramsey Orta. He was the one who filmed the now notorious cell phone video in which Garner gasps, “I can’t breathe” moments before going limp in front of a neighborhood convenience store.

Since then, Orta has had several clashes with law enforcement in the New York City borough, including arrests for drug and weapons charges. He was also charged with interfering with an arrest by getting too close with his camera while recording, which he was doing as part of his work with CopWatch, a New York-based organization that aims to enforce police accountability. He agreed to a plea deal for a gun possession charge and a set of drug charges, fearing a lengthier sentence if he took his case to trial. He began a four-year prison sentence on Monday.

But Orta’s lawyer Andrew Plasse believes his client has been unduly punished in retribution for bringing the circumstances surrounding Garner’s death to light. “The message of the Richmond County District Attorney is this: Don’t expose the brutality of the Police in Richmond County because if you do, you will face more criminal charges than you can handle,” Plasse wrote in a September 26 letter to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, referring to the county that encompasses Staten Island. “As it is, [Orta’s] First Amendment rights, and other Civil Rights were trampled on … because he had the courage to film and show the world the video he took of the homicide of Eric Garner.”

The killing of Eric Garner—and more recently, Keith Lamont Scott, Tamir Rice, Walter Scott, Alton Sterling, and Philando Castile—might never have attracted national scrutiny were it not for video recordings of their fatal interactions with police, posted online by civilian witnesses using camera phones. Yet even as Staten Island officers and their colleagues in law enforcement across the country have adopted body cameras in the interest of transparency, many have continued to push back on the public’s use of cellphones to record police encounters.