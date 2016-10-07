The Girl on the Train: An Unreliable Director

A pretty good example of the problem with The Girl on the Train is in how that particular night unfolds. Rachel exits the train and heads toward the house and then…what? This should be the dramatic centerpiece of the film, the pivot point in which the whole narrative shifts and focuses. But Taylor, in what will become a recurring issue with the film, can’t quite nail the sequence. It’s hazy in a way that’s more confusing than intriguing, and Taylor lacks the mastery of tone and form that Fincher has to pack the frame with little details that we can keep harking back to as the narrative progresses. It’s just a mess, sloppily edited and constructed, and it essentially sinks the second half of the film. We end up trying to piece together what’s happening, while Taylor tosses red herrings in every direction (including a dull sideplot with Megan’s husband Scott, who is suspected of the crime) rather than digging into his characters’ heads. Fincher took a potboiler and elevated into high art; Taylor takes one and squishes it into a Lifetime movie.



The Girl on the Train plods along, playing like a lifeless wax museum version of a real thriller. Taylor makes the mistake of treating a fast-moving story like Scripture; here we have another book adaptation that is more concerned with the audience for the book than the audience for the movie. The book is told in the first-person by each of the three women, but for that to work on film, you need to know these women, even when you know they’re wrong or confused. But Taylor emphasizes the story’s twists and turns instead, which ends up just making the film feel manipulative. These women never quite come to life as characters; Taylor is too busy awkwardly lumbering from plot point to plot point to give them much time to breathe. The result is the worst of both worlds: Characters kept at a distance, hurdled around a story we don’t buy.



It’s a shame, because Emily Blunt came here to play. Her portrayal of the drunken, lost Rachel is haunting, disturbing, and probably a little bit too much for a thriller this slight to handle. Rachel is unstable and dangerous—she needs help, immediately—and Blunt gives her a pathetic recklessness that’s daring and committed. But the movie keeps jostling her to and fro around a plot it doesn’t have a firm grasp of. It’s also worth noting that Taylor isn’t even much of a plot hound; the movie tries hard to conceal its mystery but you’ll see the final twist coming an hour away. The success of Gone Girl, both on the page and on film, may have provided the illusion that transforming a bestseller into a fantastic movie is a simpler process than it is. The Girl on the Train is how you do this wrong.