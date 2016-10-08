Trump’s Republican Defectors Are Already Trying to Steal the Election From Hillary

Crapo’s full statement, echoed by others in the party, contains two parts. He and other Republicans are hurriedly drawing distance between themselves from Trump as a matter of self-preservation. But they are also proposing to transcend this crisis by completely upending the election.

Republican officials and strategists are gaming out ways not just to abandon Trump, but to overturn the results of the Republican primary, and the votes of hundreds of thousands of citizens who have cast ballots for Trump already.

Trump can’t be replaced on ballots but enough court rulings could make it Hillary 260, Trump 213, Pence 65, with GOP House electing Pence. — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) October 8, 2016

The unspoken premise here—that the terms of this election aren’t fixed—will come as a surprise to citizens of states where Republicans are trying to freeze or shrink the pool of registered voters. Trump’s “grab ’em by the pussy” tape surfaced against the backdrop of a mass evacuation of southern Florida, ahead of the arrival of an enormous hurricane, on the eve of Florida’s voter registration deadline. By unanimous consent, Republicans determined it was too late to extend the deadline for evacuees who hadn’t submitted their paperwork before the storm made landfall. That decision was undertaken with an eye toward making the composition of the electorate maximally favorable to Republicans, who were dutifully defending this decision yesterday.

