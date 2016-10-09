A Wounded Donald Trump Is About to Go Rabid

It’s almost surely too late for Trump to salvage any chance of winning the election, but that doesn’t mean he’ll heed the calls to quit. Quite the reverse: From Trump’s vantage point, his best option is to shore up as much support as he can with the base of the party, using the defection of politicians like McCain and Thune to weave a stabbed-in-the-back narrative. This would allow Trump to salvage the two things that truly matter to him—his pride and his brand name—in the event of even a crushing defeat in November. And it’s been apparent this weekend that the only path he can conceive of is sinking to new depths and opening up a full-on, tabloid-style assault on Hillary Clinton’s own character.

Trump wants to salvage the two things that truly matter to him—his pride and his brand name.

If Trump can convince his followers that he’s lost because of a rigged system—and because of feckless elite betrayal—he could conceivably remain the leader of the largest faction in the Republican Party. Just as important for Trump, he’d still have a vast and dedicated audience for the media empire (possibly even Trump TV) that his advisers have talked about. He already has a head start on this, having been preaching about the “rigged” election for months, and having won the GOP primary by setting the base against the establishment. His new messages will build on the ones he’s already been preaching.





But his fans have already heard those messages. To make sure he holds on to his fans, Trump has to add a wrinkle: Going super-nasty against Hillary Clinton, making hay with the allegations that she’s “enabled” her husband’s alleged sexual misdeeds. Trump has to adopt this line of argument because, given his own behavior, undeniably on the record in the video, he has to show why he’s better than Hillary Clinton—or at least keep his loyalists frothing mad at her. And the only thing worse than what he’s unquestionably done are the things Bill Clinton has allegedly done, with his wife as an allegedly willing accomplice.