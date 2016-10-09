A Wounded Donald Trump Is About to Go Rabid

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, which has repeatedly survived scandals that would have permanently destroyed any other candidate, now faces its biggest crisis thanks to the Washington Post report revealing a video which shows the Republican nominee crowing in 2005 about how his celebrity status allows him to “grab them [women] by the pussy.” While the GOP elite has been willing to tolerate almost any number of vile words from Trump, the sheer brutality of the latest comments proved a step too far.

Since the release of the video, nine Republican senators, including John McCain, the GOP presidential nominee from 2008, have rescinded their endorsements of Trump, joining a list that includes members of Congress and former lawmakers. Senator John Thune of South Dakota has called on Trump to withdraw from the ticket, sentiments which are now being widely echoed. Heading into Sunday night’s debate, there is now a palpable sense that the floodgates are about to burst, carrying away any official GOP support for Trump.

It’s almost surely too late for Trump to salvage any chance of winning the election, but that doesn’t mean he’ll heed the calls to quit. Quite the reverse: From Trump’s vantage point, his best option is to shore up as much support as he can with the base of the party, using the defection of politicians like McCain and Thune to weave a stabbed-in-the-back narrative. This would allow Trump to salvage the two things that truly matter to him—his pride and his brand name—in the event of even a crushing defeat in November. And it’s been apparent this weekend that the only path he can conceive of is sinking to new depths and opening up a full-on, tabloid-style assault on Hillary Clinton’s own character.

If Trump can convince his followers that he’s lost because of a rigged system—and because of feckless elite betrayal—he could conceivably remain the leader of the largest faction in the Republican Party. Just as important for Trump, he’d still have a vast and dedicated audience for the media empire (possibly even Trump TV) that his advisers have talked about. He already has a head start on this, having been preaching about the “rigged” election for months, and having won the GOP primary by setting the base against the establishment. His new messages will build on the ones he’s already been preaching.