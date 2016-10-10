Donald Trump is sticking with his “locker-room” defense.

At the beginning of the second debate, Anderson Cooper brought up Trump’s “grab them by the pussy” comment, which has become Trump’s Achilles heel. In his statement earlier this week, Trump said, “This was locker-room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course—not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended.” During the debate, Trump stuck to his line, saying again that it was just “locker-room” banter and that he was “not proud” of what he said.

Bragging about sexual assault is not just locker room talk. The idea that boys will be boys is a dangerous one—and indicative of larger rape culture in our country. Donald Trump has been raked over the coals this weekend for his comments, and it looks like he hasn’t done any soul-searching since the video came out.