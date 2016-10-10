Hillary Clinton’s answer to a question about her Wall Street speeches wasn’t very good.

Clinton dodged a bullet this weekend. On Friday evening, WikiLeaks released excerpts from speeches she gave to Goldman Sachs, but, with the exception of conservative media, most outlets spent the weekend focused on a video of Trump bragging about using his fame to commit sexual assault.

But the speeches themselves were bad. Clinton discussed having a “private position” and a “public position,” said that people from Wall Street should be allowed to regulate the industry, and generally seemed troublingly cozy with bankers—all issues that could have cost her in the Democratic primary. Clinton knew that a question about those speeches would come up in the debate, and she should have had a better answer ready. Instead, she cited the movie Lincoln, which had come out around the time she made the speeches, and said, “As I recall, that was something I said about Abraham Lincoln. It was a master class watching Abraham Lincoln getting Congress to approve the Thirteenth Amendment. I was making the point that yes, it is hard to get Congress to do what you’re trying to do.”