Donald Trump’s Meltdown Is Nearly Complete

Perhaps it doesn’t exist, or it exists but will never be disclosed. But my supposition that such a disclosure is likely was rooted in a few personal and professional experiences. I grew up in a part of California where Trump’s politics and his particular kind of persona are very popular. I’ve also met and interviewed enough wealthy, entitled egomaniacs (though none quite as brash as Trump) to know how unvarnished they can be in certain circumstances: in small, intimate settings where everyone is loyal, or larger ones where everyone’s subordinate to them—like, for instance, the set of The Apprentice.

The odds that a racist person like Trump, someone who clearly holds black people and other minorities in deep contempt, hasn’t used that slur, or other similarly unacceptable pejoratives, has always struck me as very low. It reflects how he feels, and he just as clearly sees it as his earned right to say whatever he wants, others’ feelings be damned.

When that right is infringed upon by public opprobrium, as it has been repeatedly during the course of this campaign, Trump feels compelled to reassert it. Trump’s supporters like him for many reasons, but one is that they admire and find validation in the projected sense that past a certain level of power and success, you can be liberated from cultural constraints. Take the mask off and behave like a boor without fear of reprisal. Be unafraid.