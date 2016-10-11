The Case for a “Two-Faced” Hillary Clinton

As substantively defensible—even virtuous—as dealmaking can be, taking this tack runs the risk of confirming the public’s worst fears about Clinton: that she’s dishonest and lacking in core conviction. That notion, which has a gendered element to it, explains why she and her campaign probably figure it’s best to avoid the topic, keeping the focus instead on Donald Trump’s implosion. That’s a shame, because it denies voters a valuable window into how Clinton would govern—not as an idealist or an idealogue, but as a practitioner in the art of the possible.

Hacked audio published last month by the Washington Free Beacon provides further insight into Clinton’s policymaking strategy. Speaking privately to campaign donors in February, she suggested the full-fledged “political revolution” Bernie Sanders advocated might be unfeasible, but that she hopes to channel the energy of his young supporters into something she could deliver. “I think we should all be really understanding of that and should try to do the best we can not to be, you know, a wet blanket on idealism,” she said. “We want people to be idealistic. We want them to set big goals. But to take what we can achieve now and try to present them as bigger goals.”

It’s doubtful Clinton wants to highlight this audio, not when she’s still struggling with millennials, but it certainly speaks to who she is. The notion that Democrats should temper expectations might be a responsible strategy, too, given the intransigence Obama faced from congressional Republicans and that there likely will be a divided government next year. But again, this kind of language isn’t likely to appeal to Sanders supporters.

Not that it doesn’t resonate with some lefties. Clinton’s strategic pragmatism may be different from the brand showcased in Lincoln, but it’s telling that the filmmakers behind the movie saw parallels with her. Earlier this year, screenwriter Tony Kushner told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes he backed Clinton over Sanders explicitly because she “has a more impressive record, and is a more skillful politician, which I think is more important ultimately than fantasies about how moral or immoral a person might be.”

In a separate interview with Laura Flanders, Kushner said Lincoln was a turning point for his personal politics. “I began to really ask questions that I’m still grappling with about dreams of revolution,” he said, “and what the dream of revolution has done to the progressive community, and whether or not change is more likely to be anticipated from movements that lie outside of the political, or if in mainstream politics revolutionary change can come about.”

In an election in which one of the nominees is promising he’ll make great deals—that he’ll deliver everything under the sun, without remotely explaining how any of it would be politically possible—there’s something bold, even radical, in espousing such a practical philosophy for political deal-making. Maybe it’s not a popular message in this populist moment, but it would have the virtue of being honest.