The Case for a “Two-Faced” Hillary Clinton

Obama showed similar modification in his healthcare position. He told a New Hampshire town hall in 2009, “I have not said that I was a single-payer supporter,” leaving the distinct impression he’d never held that position. He said it “would be too disruptive” for America and “a lot of people who currently have employer-based health care would suddenly find themselves dropped, and they would have to go into an entirely new system that had not been fully set up yet.” Obama allowed that he’d support single-payer if he were designing the system “from scratch,” but clearly conveyed that the current setup of healthcare in the U.S. made it unworkable substantively as well as politically.

As PolitiFact noted, though, the president called himself “a proponent of a single-payer” as a Senate candidate in 2003. It’s on tape, without a single qualifier. “I see no reason why the United States of America, the wealthiest country in the history of the world, spending 14 percent of its gross national product on health care, cannot provide basic health insurance to everybody,” he said. “A single-payer health care plan, a universal health care plan. That’s what I’d like to see.” Obama’s very next line in this clip is revealing as well. Nodding to the politics of single-payer, he said that “we may not get there immediately. Because first we’ve got to take back the White House, we’ve got to take back the Senate, and we’ve got to take back the House.”

Obama was defending incrementalism, as he would routinely do as president. But he was also linking the conversation to broader political conditions—the context that dictates what’s possible to achieve as well as what’s prudent to say. Why won’t Clinton do something similar? Why can’t she give the nation the kind of “master class” in political sausage-making she so admired from Honest Abe?