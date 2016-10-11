The Trump trainwreck is inspiring prominent conservative columnists to pen some sick burns.

David Brooks’s Tuesday column for The New York Times is titled “Donald Trump’s Sad, Lonely Life,” and it only gets crueler from there. He characterizes the Republican nominee as a “friendless” “germophobe” whose “party treats him as a stench it can’t yet remove.” This arouses “deep sadness and pity” in the columnist.

Imagine if you had to go through a single day without sharing kind little moments with strangers and friends. Imagine if you had to endure a single week in a hate-filled world, crowded with enemies of your own making, the object of disgust and derision. You would be a twisted, tortured shrivel, too, and maybe you’d lash out and try to take cruel revenge on the universe. For Trump this is his whole life.

Now consider that there’s a decent chance Trump has read this column, given his obsession with the Times’ coverage of him.

David Brooks, of the New York Times, is closing in on being the dumbest of them all. He doesn’t have a clue. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2016

Meanwhile, in his Tuesday column for The Wall Street Journal, Bret Stephens reserves his most withering prose for Trump’s “moral enabler,” running mate Mike Pence.