Hillary Clinton is getting ready to govern.

As Clinton sees an upswing in the polls, some of which show her leading Donald Trump by double-digits, our probable future Madame President appears to be already planning for her first 100 days. Today, she is unveiling a new policy proposal, an expansion of the Child Tax Credit.

The plan reveals much of what we can expect from a President Hillary: She has become much more progressive over the years, but she still stops short of what more liberal members of Congress have called for. The CTC expansion is a big one and would help a lot of families. Currently the credit is worth up to $1,000 for children under 18, but households must be making at least $3,000 per year to qualify for the benefit, which excludes many low-income families (the number of families living on $2 a day has doubled since the 1996 welfare reform bill). Clinton’s plan would double the benefit to up to $2,000 for children under age five, and lower eligibility for all children to the first dollar of earnings.

The focus on younger children is important, since they are more likely to be poorer, and poverty is especially detrimental to children in their developmental years. This aspect of Clinton’s plan is similar to many of the bills currently being pushed by congressional Democrats.