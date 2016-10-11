Hillary Clinton is getting ready to govern.

As Clinton sees an upswing in the polls, some of which show her leading Donald Trump by double-digits, our probable future Madame President appears to be already planning for her first 100 days. Today, she is unveiling a new policy proposal, an expansion of the Child Tax Credit.

The plan reveals much of what we can expect from a President Hillary: She has become much more progressive over the years, but she still stops short of what more liberal members of Congress have called for. The CTC expansion is a big one and would help a lot of families. Currently the credit is worth up to $1,000 for children under 18, but households must be making at least $3,000 per year to qualify for the benefit, which excludes many low-income families (the number of families living on $2 a day has doubled since the 1996 welfare reform bill). Clinton’s plan would double the benefit to up to $2,000 for children under age five, and lower eligibility for all children to the first dollar of earnings.