One of the most controversial, and widely discussed films of 2016 is Nate Parker’s The Birth of a Nation, and our critics have plenty to say on that one. (It’s certainly better than Tate Taylor’s messy thriller The Girl on the Train.) We’ll also discuss Newtown, the new documentary about the Sandy Hook shootings. Then, in our Reboot section, we’ll revisit L.A. Confidential and director, who passed away last month. To suggest a Reboot film, leave the show an iTunes review (and subscribe!) and please include the name of a movie at the end.

Grierson & Leitch write about the movies regularly for the New Republic and host a podcast on film. Follow them on Twitter @griersonleitch or visit their site griersonleitch.com.



