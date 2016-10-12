Is it Don DeLillo’s Year to Win the Nobel Prize?

No American has won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 23 years, not since Toni Morrison. And it’s easy to presume that the game is rigged against the United States: In 2008, Horace Engdahl, then the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, went out of his way to dis American literature as a whole when he shot down rumors that two Americans, Joyce Carol Oates and Philip Roth, were shortlisted for the prize. “Of course there is powerful literature in all big cultures, but you can’t get away from the fact that Europe still is the center of the literary world, not the United States,” he said. “The U.S. is too isolated, too insular. They don’t translate enough and don’t really participate in the big dialogue of literature. That ignorance is restraining.”

The backlash to Engdahl’s comments was severe. New Yorker editor David Remnick, for instance, responded by reminding the Academy of all the times it had screwed up: “You would think that the permanent secretary of an academy that pretends to wisdom but has historically overlooked Proust, Joyce and Nabokov, to name just a few non-Nobelists, would spare us the categorical lecture.” Adam Kirsch accused the academy of prizing anti-Americanism in its laureates. But the criticism changed nothing: Seven Nobel Prizes in Literature have been awarded since then, and none of them went to Americans. Many in the U.S.—like The Daily Beast’s Malcolm Jones, who on Tuesday wrote a thoughtful version of what’s become a seemingly evergreen take—think that the Swedish Academy has blackballed American writers.

But a lot has changed since 2008. In the age of Barack Obama, anti-Americanism is less of a cultural force than it used to be, potential president/gilded human outhouse Donald Trump notwithstanding. American literature itself is—slowly—becoming more self-critical, more hard-edged, and thus less insular and self-satisfied. Paul Beatty’s The Sellout, Claudia Rankine’s Citizen, and Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad are all still outliers in America’s mostly white publishing culture, but they also seem like signs of things to come. And the alleged exemplars of American hermeticism are either dead (John Updike), retired (Roth), or have ruined their careers by writing dumb shit on Twitter (Oates). (For that matter, Roth promoted many great Eastern European writers as the editor of the great Writers From the Other Europe series. But Engdahl’s comments aren’t interesting because they’re right; they’re interesting because they’re a window into how the Swedish Academy thinks.)

There’s a chance that 2016 might be different—that an American could bring home the Nobel Prize in Literature, a silver lining in what has otherwise been a tire fire of a year. Every October a few writers surge in the betting, and sometimes one of those authors wins. As The Guardian reported on Tuesday, “Analysis last week from Ladbrokes has shown that over the last 10 years the favorite when betting was suspended has taken the prize four times, while 91 percent of the time the winner has had odds of 10/1 or less when betting was suspended.” I’ve written before that Ladbrokes betting should be taken with a grain of salt—a point that became even clearer when a number of writers I heralded in an often tongue-in-cheek Nobel prediction post skyrocketed in the odds. (I’m sorry if you bet on Charles Portis, but he is not going to win. Please don’t beat me up.)