Is it Don DeLillo’s Year to Win the Nobel Prize?

But a lot has changed since 2008. In the age of Barack Obama, anti-Americanism is less of a cultural force than it used to be, potential president/gilded human outhouse Donald Trump notwithstanding. American literature itself is—slowly—becoming more self-critical, more hard-edged, and thus less insular and self-satisfied. Paul Beatty’s The Sellout, Claudia Rankine’s Citizen, and Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad are all still outliers in America’s mostly white publishing culture, but they also seem like signs of things to come. And the alleged exemplars of American hermeticism are either dead (John Updike), retired (Roth), or have ruined their careers by writing dumb shit on Twitter (Oates). (For that matter, Roth promoted many great Eastern European writers as the editor of the great Writers From the Other Europe series. But Engdahl’s comments aren’t interesting because they’re right; they’re interesting because they’re a window into how the Swedish Academy thinks.)

There’s a chance that 2016 might be different—that an American could bring home the Nobel Prize in Literature, a silver lining in what has otherwise been a tire fire of a year. Every October a few writers surge in the betting, and sometimes one of those authors wins. As The Guardian reported on Tuesday, “Analysis last week from Ladbrokes has shown that over the last 10 years the favorite when betting was suspended has taken the prize four times, while 91 percent of the time the winner has had odds of 10/1 or less when betting was suspended.” I’ve written before that Ladbrokes betting should be taken with a grain of salt—a point that became even clearer when a number of writers I heralded in an often tongue-in-cheek Nobel prediction post skyrocketed in the odds. (I’m sorry if you bet on Charles Portis, but he is not going to win. Please don’t beat me up.)

This year a few writers have made significant jumps, according to Ladbrokes: the Kenyan novelist and perennial Nobel contender Ngugi wa Thiong’o, who leap-frogged Haruki Murakami and now leads the field; the Spanish writer Javier Marias and the Hungarian novelist and screenwriter Laszlo Krasznahorkai; and perhaps the American with the best shot at the prize, Don DeLillo.