Here’s a fun rumor about the Nobel Prize in Literature.

I’ve spoken to a couple of Swedish people today who seem to be confident that an American will win the prize on Thursday morning. But one told me a rumor that’s too good not to broadcast: that the academy received a proposal to honor DeLillo and Roth at the same time, a kind of catch-all Nobel for Great American Novelists. Furthermore, the two people who received the proposal seemed receptive to the idea. The person who relayed the rumor did not seem particularly confident—he called it a “joke”—but as a rumor, it is very good stuff, especially in Nobel-starved America.

Giving the prize to two writers is not unprecedented (they would each get half of the prize’s sweet $1.4 million bounty). It’s happened three times: In 1904, when Frédéric Mistral and José Echegaray y Eizaguirre won; in 1966, when Shmuel Yosef Agnon and Miguel Angel Asturias won; and, most recently, in 1974, when Eyvind Johnson and Harry Martinson shared the prize.

So it’s plausible that Roth and DeLillo could share the Nobel, even if it’s unlikely. But it’s an outcome we all should be rooting for, especially because it would presumably make Roth—who reportedly waits for the call every year at his agent’s office—very mad.