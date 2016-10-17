John Lewis’s Long March

The undertaking has, so far, filled three volumes, the latest of which, March: Book Three was recently named a finalist for a National Book Award. The book begins with the September 15th, 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist church in Birmingham, Alabama. The bombing killed four young girls—Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson and Carol Denise McNair—shocking the nation and increasing pressure on organizations like SNCC and King’s Southern Christian Leadership Coalition (SCLC) to moderate their demands. Coming mere months after the triumphant March on Washington, this tragedy presaged the eventual fracturing of the movement. Still, Lewis and his collaborators in the Congress for Racial Equality (CORE) and the SCLC gamely attempted to resolve the tensions between themselves and the more militant SNCC activists throughout this period.

Courtesy of Top Shelf Productions

As in the previous two volumes, President Obama’s inauguration serves as a touchstone throughout the narrative: In a flash-forward we see Lewis, exultant at the ceremony in 2009. But back in the main narrative, this glimpse of a brighter future only heightens the disenchantment Lewis feels, as he loses his place as chairman of SNCC to the more radical Stokely Carmichael. Moreover, it’s hard to see Obama’s election as the eventual payoff for all these highs and lows, given the acrimony and tragedy that has consumed Obama’s second term. During this time, we’ve seen the Republican party couch its opposition to Obama’s polices in nakedly racial terms, while we have witnessed—and continue to witness—a seemingly endless procession of black bodies shot down by police in routine encounters. In hindsight, the election of Obama has heralded not so much a break with the past as new iterations of longstanding tensions.

All this has recast the importance of Lewis’s groundbreaking early career. The uncompromising Black Lives Matter movement, which arose in response to the racialized violence of the Obama years, resembles nothing if not the early efforts of Lewis’s SNCC. The sit-ins of the 1960s have been replaced by “die-ins”; the tactics change, but the game remains the same. Suddenly, March testifies not just to the successes of an earlier social movement, but also to the continuing necessity for African Americans to assert their personhood and citizenship in a society that dehumanizes them. Lewis seems to acknowledge this, dedicating the final installment of his trilogy to “the past and future children of the movement.” A fourth volume is rumored to be in the works—one that will trace Lewis rise from Atlanta councilman to the leadership in the House of Representatives, in a much-needed, practical coda.