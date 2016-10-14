Donald Trump has invented a unified conspiracy theory of everything to explain his recent woes.

Trump has struggled to respond to the recent rash of allegations that he sexually assaulted a number of women over the last four decades—instead he has lashed out at the media and the women themselves. But The Wall Street Journal reports that as early as Friday, Trump will unveil a new defense: “Donald Trump will broaden his attack against the media to hit globalism and the Clinton Foundation by charging that Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is part of a biased coalition working in collusion with the Clinton campaign and its supporters to generate news reports of decades-old allegations from several women.”

This is insane, but it also feels inevitable. Trump has no defense to the numerous allegations that have been leveled against him, so he responds by doing what he does every time he’s backed into a corner: Gaslighting and lashing out wildly. This theory combines two of his (and his movement’s) favored targets—Mexico and the Clinton Foundation—into a Spectre-ish cabal bent on the destruction of Donald Trump (and, by extension, America). Trump hasn’t yet attacked the Clintons for trying to create a one world government to benefit a coterie of wealthy elites, but that’s more or less where he seems to be going.

For the record, Carlos Slim has denied that he is working in secret with the Clinton Foundation to bring down Donald Trump. But then again, of course he would.