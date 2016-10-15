The Accountant: Good Will Hunted

Director Gavin O’Connor is a muscular, occasionally stirring filmmaker (Warrior, Miracle), specializing in mixing in the emotional with the brutal, but The Accountant’s messy conceit gets away from him quickly. (It’s the sort of film in which Jeffrey Tambor and John Lithgow show up for one scene, disappear for about 70 minutes, and then show up again, suddenly integral to the whole plot.) Everybody gets a long-winded backstory that stretches credibility, and the movie just piles on twist after twist until it has completely lost the thread.

At the heart of this nonsense is Christian, who is a nonsense character. After his mother leaves, his military father decides to turn his children into ruthless killers to make sure they aren’t picked on—what other option is there for a doting father? Christian blossoms into an obsessive-compulsive mathematician with countless aliases who runs from place to place, helping out dictators, aiding kindly farmers with their taxes, killing with dead-on aim of a sniper, falling in love, and keeping one eye on his fine art collection. He’s an accumulation of tics straining inside an Oxford button-down. (The film’s portrayal of autism is also oddly flippant, and it tries to turn into something uplifting in the final minutes, unconvincingly.) Affleck isn’t a bad actor necessarily; he’s smarter than he lets on, and at his best, he uses his inexpressiveness and lunkiness to his advantage. But even if you are playing an impassive character, you have to give us something beneath the surface, and Affleck is not an actor who is skilled at conveying a particularly complex inner life. Christian remains slack and dull—until, of course, the movie needs him to start kicking ass.



Nearly a dozen threads unravel in the last half hour; a scrambling, fevered multi-car pileup of plot. Christian helpfully turns into a combination of Batman and John Wick when the movie needs him to. It is possible I’m missing the point by complaining that Hollywood doesn’t make serious adult thrillers anymore. The problem is not that they choose to only make comic book movies, but rather its the only thing they know how to do anymore. The Accountant should be a straight-ahead thriller, but the film keeps tripping over its own incompetent feet. Maybe it was made for adults, but it sure doesn’t feel like it was made by them.