Donald Trump’s Media Conglomerate Already Exists

As Lizza and Marshall outline, there are many reasons a Trump TV channel or a Trump Media Group makes no sense as a business proposition, but the most important one is best reflected in the fact that Donald Trump is the Republican Party’s nominee for president. The GOP itself may have been ripe for disruption and coopting, but that’s in large part because of the excellent job conservative media has done Trumpifying the party’s base.

Republicans in Congress, though procedurally radicalized and in thrall to this base in many ways, are still responsible for essential government functions and for their own re-elections. They must keep the government running, and keep divisive language to a minimum. Those obligations make GOP leaders ripe targets for Trumpist media figures, who portray them as weak capitulators more concerned with their party and their place within the hierarchy of the Washington establishment than with delivering on behalf of the American (read: white) people. With that, the chase is on: Republican voters become aggrieved, Republican officials adapt to satisfy them, right-wing media imposes new tests on them that they can’t possibly pass when it comes time to govern or win re-election, and the cycle repeats.

Trump succeeded as a GOP politician because he promised to ignore all the niceties of governing and impose his will upon the system. But there’s no niche for him to fill in the right-wing media ecosystem, which set that cycle in motion with perfect efficiency.