Donald Trump’s Media Conglomerate Already Exists

i love working at the post office in Columbus, Ohio and ripping up absentee ballots that vote for trump — raandy (@randygdub) October 16, 2016

Anyone who took the time to scroll through @randygdub’s timeline would have gotten the joke. But a befuddled right-wing blogger at Gateway Pundit got taken in by it, and, without doing even a moment’s due diligence, claimed, “POSTAL WORKER Brags Online About Destroying Trump Ballots.”

Betsy Woodruff of The Daily Beast explored the full depth of the ensuing failure, but the short version is that Matt Drudge linked to the completely false blog post and Rush Limbaugh passed it along from there as gospel to his millions of listeners. The post has been updated (“So this Twitter user now says his tweet was a joke.”), but also has amassed more than 70,000 Facebook likes and 16,000 tweets.

So severe was the outcry that Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted, who has admirably criticized Trump for calling the integrity of our elections into question, promised to get to the bottom of this obvious hoax, for the benefit of Drudge and Limbaugh’s gullible followers.

I’ve contacted @USPS about posts alleging destruction of absentee ballots. We’ll get the #facts & if true, hold anyone guilty accountable — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) October 17, 2016

Of course we expect it is not true, but we take all allegations seriously. USPS said they were investigating it, which is appropriate. https://t.co/OSbNDcKiyR — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) October 18, 2016

Even if Trump weren’t already doing his best to convince his supporters the election will be stolen from him, his allies in the existing right-wing media would do it on his behalf to great effect. That’s because conservative media is already heavily Trumpified, and was so before Trump came along.



The other aforementioned incident involves Senator John McCain, who promised a Philadelphia-based talk radio host that Republicans “will be united against any Supreme Court nominee that Hillary Clinton, if she were president, would put up. I promise you.”



This is either a promise to provoke a legitimation crisis, or a promise that won’t be kept. In either case, it is symptomatic of the ways conservative media pushes Republican elected officials to pander to conservative voters—with maximal commitments to prevent imaginary apocalypses, precipitating either political crises or disaffection in right-wing ranks.

McCain ultimately walked back the promise in an official statement from his communications director, but the damage was done, and it was done because—I repeat—conservative media is already heavily Trumpified, and was so before Trump came along.

If and when Hillary Clinton becomes president, the right-wing media, which has brooked some dissent from a handful of anti-Trump conservatives, will reunite in opposition to Clinton’s agenda, her nominees, and perhaps even the idea that she should be impeached.

To hold on to their congressional majorities, Republicans should promise voters they'll impeach Hillary by 2018. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) October 18, 2016

When she inevitably logs victories against Republicans in Congress—by reshaping the Supreme Court, for instance, or avoiding impeachment—it will be treated as capitulation by the conservative media, which will promote savior figures who, like Trump, promise to succeed where the Republican establishment failed. Those figures will become the Republican Party’s de facto future leaders—including, perhaps, its next presidential nominee—unless current ones figure out a way to break the cycle that spat out Trump for good. But between Drudge and Limbaugh and Breitbart and Fox News and their useful feeders like Gateway Pundit, they have their work cut out for them. The elbow room that existed for Trump within the party does not exist in its crowded market of media organs.



Trump won the GOP nomination because the conservative media was already heavily Trumpified, and a Trump media conglomerate makes no sense because the conservative media will remain Trumpified once the election is over.