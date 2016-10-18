Is Lawrence Lessig trolling Neera Tanden and John Podesta?

Lessig, the Harvard professor and former single-issue presidential candidate, was in Iceland when the news broke of his guest appearance in the hacked emails of Podesta, the chairman of Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Presumably, Lessig does not have an international data plan, for when he landed at JFK his inbox was “flooded with questions” about this exchange between Podesta and Tanden, the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress:

WikiLeaks

This is rude and petty and rather extreme, given the subject, but we’ve all emailed or Gchatted similarly rude and petty and rather extreme words about someone not quite deserving of such bile. That said, if it were proven publicly that someone had written this about me, I would respond in kind—perhaps “kick the shit out of him on Twitter”—or at least demand an apology. I am human.

Not Larry Lessig. On his blog Tuesday, he wrote: