Kelly Reichardt’s Uncertain Lives

In the final section of Kelly Reichardt’s new film Certain Women—which tells three interconnected stories about the unsettled lives of several women in Montana—Jamie (Lily Gladstone), a ranch hand, begins to audit a twice-weekly adult education course taught by Beth, (Kristen Stewart), a lawyer who lives four hours away. The two quietly develop a routine: Jamie shuttles Beth from the college to a greasy spoon in her pickup truck, watches her pick through a sandwich and fries, takes her back to her car, and waves goodbye as Beth drives through black ice, cattle runs, and road blocks to get back home around two in the morning. The geographical distance between them is allegorical, a gulf that seems impossible to bridge, despite Jamie’s concerted effort to forge a connection.



One night, Jamie surprises Beth by escorting her to the diner on the back of a horse. With typical restraint, Reichardt doesn’t overplay the significance of the gesture or clarify the feelings that linger between them—the scene is awkward, sweet, and carries a kind of low-key magic. For Jamie, it could be a muted romantic appeal, or a sign of her longing for companionship, given that much of her day is devoted to the lonely ritual of tending animals. Mostly, the gesture feels like an expression of who Jamie is—a woman living out of time and in the open air, without any connection to the modern world.

In other words, she’s a Kelly Reichardt character—and, to a meaningful extent, she is Kelly Reichardt, an iconoclast who has been tending her own ranch for over twenty years, with little regard to the ebbs and flows of the scene around her. Her 1994 debut, River of Grass, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival just as independent films were becoming a viable business for smaller production companies like Miramax—which picked up Clerks the same year—as well as major studios like Fox, which added buzzy boutique labels to their stables in order to forge relationships with young, promising filmmakers. But River of Grass didn’t catch that wave, and neither did Reichardt; she wouldn’t make another full-length feature until Old Joy, twelve years later in 2006, still without a studio’s dime. Old Joy felt like a missing piece from Reichardt’s early work—it’s a quiet, meditative film in which two disconnected childhood friends go on an overnight camping trip in the Cascade Mountains. Old Joy solidified Reichardt’s status as an independent director, as well as her abiding interest in characters that chose the difficult path in life, one that takes them away from friends, society, or even themselves.

Since Old Joy, Reichardt has worked more steadily and to greater acclaim, turning out films every few years while teaching courses at New York University, Columbia University, and Bard College, where she’s currently an artist-in-residence. She remains one of the last true independents in the sense that making independent films was, for her, never a means to an end; it’s doubtful you’ll see Reichardt angling for Hollywood suitors or landing her very own show on Netflix or Amazon. (The struggle to get financing after Sundance was a sobering experience for her, and like many indie filmmakers, she’s spent her career cobbling together money from a variety of sources.) Reichardt’s style—austere, deliberate, with an aversion to melodrama and an eye for telling detail—isn’t suitable for mainstream audiences anyway. Even if it were, her interest in uncertain lives defies the purposefulness of the hero’s quest—her characters may search for who they are and where they belong, but often arrive at complicated, ambiguous answers.