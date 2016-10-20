Donald Trump’s Assault on America

Tyrants also commonly likes to silence journalists. Just last week, the Committee to Protect Journalists released an unprecedented statement “recognizing that a Trump presidency represents a threat to press freedom unknown in modern history.” The group catalogued how Trump has vilified and demeaned reporters, expelled Univision anchor Jorge Ramos from his press conference, and refused to credential more than half a dozen major media organizations that cover him critically. He’s also promised to “open up our libel laws so when they write purposely negative and horrible and false articles, we can sue them and win lots of money.”

When it comes to America’s original founding freedom, religious liberty, Trump is even worse. One of his signature policy proposals is “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what the hell is going on.” The plan has been condemned as “not what this country stands for” and an idea that comes “at the expense of our American values”—that was the verdict from House Speaker Paul Ryan. Another Republican, former Vice President Dick Cheney, was slightly firmer, saying the ban “goes against everything we stand for and believe in.”

Which isn’t to say Trump’s proposal was surprising coming from him, given the way he treats other marginalized minority groups. Trump said Gonzalo Curiel, an Indiana-born federal judge, couldn’t do his job impartially because of his Mexican heritage—a violation of the American ideal of equal opportunity. Ryan correctly called this “the textbook definition of a racist comment.” Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Mark Kirk—both Republicans—were more to the point when they called the remark “un-American.”

At the top of the debate, Clinton identified what she sees as the central question of this election: “What kind of country do we want to be?” It’s a good question. Trump certainly knows what kind of country he wants it to be—and it starts by destroying some of America’s most cherished principles. Even when he spoke reverently of “the Constitution the way it was meant to be,” it became clear he meant the explicit appointment of pro-life judges and an even broader interpretation of his favorite amendment, the Second. That’s his plan for how to Make America Great Again: more guns, fewer individual rights, and a founding American document in shreds.