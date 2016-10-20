Donald Trump’s Assault on America

Over the course of Trump’s campaign, some of his most shocking affronts to our national character have come in his assault on the First Amendment—a beacon of true American exceptionalism if ever there were one. Instead of championing free speech, he seeks to crush it with an authoritarian fist, inciting violence against peaceful protestors and launching frivolous lawsuits to silence his critics. As Amanda Carpenter, a conservative commentator and former Ted Cruz aide, recently wrote, “Trump’s eagerness to use the courts and other agents of government power against his political opposition is not the mark of a leader. It’s a common trait among tyrants.”



Tyrants also commonly likes to silence journalists. Just last week, the Committee to Protect Journalists released an unprecedented statement “recognizing that a Trump presidency represents a threat to press freedom unknown in modern history.” The group catalogued how Trump has vilified and demeaned reporters, expelled Univision anchor Jorge Ramos from his press conference, and refused to credential more than half a dozen major media organizations that cover him critically. He’s also promised to “open up our libel laws so when they write purposely negative and horrible and false articles, we can sue them and win lots of money.”

When it comes to America’s original founding freedom, religious liberty, Trump is even worse. One of his signature policy proposals is “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what the hell is going on.” The plan has been condemned as “not what this country stands for” and an idea that comes “at the expense of our American values”—that was the verdict from House Speaker Paul Ryan. Another Republican, former Vice President Dick Cheney, was slightly firmer, saying the ban “goes against everything we stand for and believe in.”