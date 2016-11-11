The Small Town That Took on Big Coal—and Won

Elected officials in coal country don’t square off against coal companies very often—not, at least, if they want to stay elected. But that’s just what’s happening in Routt County, Colorado. It started in June, when Peabody Energy, the world’s largest privately owned coal producer, failed to pay $1.8 million in property taxes on its Twentymile Mine, the biggest in Colorado. Peabody, the county’s largest single source of tax revenue, had filed for bankruptcy and was negotiating its debts in court. To make up for the shortfall, one local school district was forced to take out a $1 million emergency loan from the state, and a fire department in the county was shorted $60,000.

Then something strange happened. In August, when Peabody finally paid its back taxes, the county turned around and sent the money back.

The county treasurer rejected a $1.8 million payment from Peabody Energy, the world’s largest privately owned coal producer.

Brita Horn, the county treasurer, rejected the payment because Peabody had failed to include nearly $92,000 in back interest and fees it owed. In a letter to the local Steamboat Today, Horn accused Peabody of demanding special treatment from taxpayers at the same time it was asking the bankruptcy court for permission to reward its executives with lavish bonuses. “If this office can’t offer a tax break to a single mom who worries about feeding her children,” Horn wrote, “I’m not going to offer one to a corporation that just received permission to pay executives $16 million in bonuses.”

With natural gas and renewable energy on the rise, coal is no longer the economic mainstay it once was in Routt, a rural county with a population of only 24,130. Output at the Twentymile has plunged more than 40 percent over the past decade, and employment is down from 561 miners in 2009 to only 284. Today mining provides nearly 3 percent of the county’s jobs; recreation and tourism supply 39 percent, and legalized marijuana operations are starting to take off. Peabody’s bankruptcy, and its effect on public services, represents “the issues and adjustments that coal country and the wider energy sector are having,” says Rob Godby, director of the Energy Economics and Public Policies Center at the University of Wyoming. “Old revenue models no longer work.”