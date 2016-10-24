The Right Is Giving Up on Democracy

As conservative writer Byron York noted in the Washington Examiner in May, there’s been an upsurge on the right of calls for “a test for voting, limited-participation elections, condemnations of democracy in general.” The anti-democratic measures have been taken up with especial fervor by anti-Trump writers like David Harsanyi, Jonah Goldberg, and Keven D. Williamson, all frequent contributors to The National Review.

Harsanyi, senior editor at The Federalist and author of the book The People Have Spoken (And They Are Wrong): The Case Against Democracy, is one of the most forthright voices. In a May 2016 op-ed in the Washington Post, he called for “weeding out millions of irresponsible voters who can’t be bothered to learn the rudimentary workings of the Constitution, or their preferred candidate’s proposals or even their history.” That way, he said, “we may be able to mitigate the recklessness of the electorate.” In effect, Harsanyi is calling for a return to old-style literacy tests once used to uphold Jim Crow disenfranchisement. But he assures readers that his proposed test wouldn’t have that kind of discriminatory effect, since it “would ensure that all races, creeds, genders and sexual orientations and people of every socioeconomic background are similarly inhibited from voting when ignorant.”

While Harsanyi has been adamantly anti-Trump, Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel has been one of Trump’s biggest supporters, speaking on behalf of the real estate mogul at the Republican National Convention and donating $1.25 million to Trump’s campaign. Still, there’s one area where Harsanyi and Thiel can agree: Neither is a fan of mass-enfranchisement. The libertarian Thiel worries that a wide franchise puts power in the hands of groups who don’t value the free market—namely, welfare beneficiaries and women.

