The Right Is Giving Up on Democracy

Harsanyi, senior editor at The Federalist and author of the book The People Have Spoken (And They Are Wrong): The Case Against Democracy, is one of the most forthright voices. In a May 2016 op-ed in the Washington Post, he called for “weeding out millions of irresponsible voters who can’t be bothered to learn the rudimentary workings of the Constitution, or their preferred candidate’s proposals or even their history.” That way, he said, “we may be able to mitigate the recklessness of the electorate.” In effect, Harsanyi is calling for a return to old-style literacy tests once used to uphold Jim Crow disenfranchisement. But he assures readers that his proposed test wouldn’t have that kind of discriminatory effect, since it “would ensure that all races, creeds, genders and sexual orientations and people of every socioeconomic background are similarly inhibited from voting when ignorant.”

While Harsanyi has been adamantly anti-Trump, Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel has been one of Trump’s biggest supporters, speaking on behalf of the real estate mogul at the Republican National Convention and donating $1.25 million to Trump’s campaign. Still, there’s one area where Harsanyi and Thiel can agree: Neither is a fan of mass-enfranchisement. The libertarian Thiel worries that a wide franchise puts power in the hands of groups who don’t value the free market—namely, welfare beneficiaries and women.



Writing in the Cato Unleashed blog in 2009, Thiel lamented the Nineteenth Amendment, which gave women the vote. “The 1920s were the last decade in American history during which one could be genuinely optimistic about politics,” Thiel wrote. “Since 1920, the vast increase in welfare beneficiaries and the extension of the franchise to women—two constituencies that are notoriously tough for libertarians—have rendered the notion of ‘capitalist democracy’ into an oxymoron.”

Thiel’s disdain for democracy has roots in a long tradition among hardcore libertarians who have a tendency to prefer dictatorships that ensure property rights to social democracies that tax the rich and provide welfare to the masses. This is why prominent libertarians like Ludwig von Mises and Friedrich Hayek supported right-wing dictators, ranging from Mussolini (Mises) to Pinochet (Hayek). The most recent heir to the tradition of Mises and Hayek is the economist Hans-Hermann Hoppe, a senior fellow of the Ludwig von Mises Institute and occasional associate of Thiel. Hoppe’s book, Democracy: The God That Failed, argues that monarchy is preferable to modern mass democracy.

Beyond the musings of Thiel and Hoppe, libertarian legal scholars are pushing to use the courts to limit democratic sovereignty over the economy. As Brian Beutler reported in the New Republic last year, conservative legal theory is increasingly being influenced by the work of Georgetown law professor Randy Barnett, a radical libertarian who wants to revive the legal tradition found in cases like Lochner v. New York (1905), which would render much government welfare policy since the late 1930s as unconstitutional.

Lochnerism is a fundamentally anti-democratic legal doctrine rooted in the idea that property rights should override laws made by democratically elected officials. As University of Michigan legal scholar Sam Bagenstos notes, a full embrace of Lochnerism would scuttle Obamacare and much more: “Laws guaranteeing workers the right to join a union without being fired, and the right to earn a minimum wage and receive overtime if working more than 40 hours a week, laws protecting worker safety, and laws protecting workers and customers against discrimination based on race or other protected statuses, just for starters.” Just for starters.

While the libertarian turn against democracy is aimed at preserving free-market capitalism, some leading religious conservatives have a different worry: the loss of Christian cultural hegemony. Back in 1999, First Things, a journal of the religious right, hosted a symposium called “The End of Democracy?” that was a precursor of things to come. Prominent Christians and Jews thrashed out the argument that American courts were so relentlessly secular that the entire political system might have to be overthrown. This was radical stuff. As editor Richard John Neuhaus wrote, “The question here explored, in full awareness of its far-reaching consequences, is whether we have reached or are reaching the point where conscientious citizens can no longer give moral assent to the existing regime.”

Despite Neuhaus’s demurrals that the symposium was only raising questions and not inciting revolution, it was criticized for doing exactly that. In the words of Commentary editor Norman Podhoretz, the symposium gave “aid and comfort ... to the bomb-throwers among us.” Seventeen years later, the ranks of those bomb-throwers has swelled.



Neuhaus framed his speculation on the need for “regime change” in terms of worries about judicial overreach, but there was a more fundamental concern: the disappearance of a god-fearing nation built on Judeo-Christian values. The fact that Bill Clinton, who Neuhaus regarded as an ardent secularist and “probably ... a rapist,” had been twice elected president (and had only grown more popular after impeachment) was raising alarms that America was losing its Christian identity.

Over the last few years, it’s become evident that the First Things symposium was no outlier, but rather an early symptom of the religious right starting to think outside the American political system for solutions. More recently, a virtual Vladimir Putin cult has arisen among religious conservatives longing for a return to cultural purity. Putin’s macho bearing, his hostility to LGBT rights, and his fusion of nationalism with support for the Russian Orthodoxy all make him an attractive figure to right-wing Christians disenchanted with Obama’s socially liberal America.

Franklin Graham, heir to the most influential American evangelist, says Putin should be celebrated for taking “a stand to protect his nation’s children from the damaging effects of any gay and lesbian agenda,” even as “America’s own morality has fallen so far on this issue.” Rush Limbaugh cheers Putin for opposing “a full-frontal assault on what has always been considered normalcy.” Religious Right stalward Bryan Fischer, host of the radio program Focal Point, has hailed Putin as a “lion of Christianity.” Sam Rohrer, president of the America Pastors Network, calls the Russian president “the moral leader of the world.”

One of the few positives about Donald Trump’s run for president is that he’s forced us to see aspects of American culture that many instinctively turn away from. His success has made it much harder to fall into post-racial and post-feminist fantasies—to imagine that hardcore racism and sexism are marginal and declining forces. The same is true of anti-democratic sentiment, a growing threat that is frequently minimized if not utterly ignored.

Beyond this election, beyond even the fate of the Republican Party, there is a significant minority of Americans who are giving up on democracy because it doesn’t serve their purpose of upholding a white Christian patriarchy. Trump is merely a symptom of this problem, and even if he fades as a political force after the election, the underlying disease will remain, and indeed will likely spread. The threat to the American system is not an armed revolt after November 8, but the growing number of Americans who are convinced that only “regime change” can save capitalism, Christianity, and America itself.