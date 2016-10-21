Jack Reacher: Tom Cruise’s Last Action Hero

Reacher—who at 6’5” is infamously a foot taller in the books than Cruise—is a former Army major who drifts around, settling scores, and defending the innocent and vulnerable. He’s a nonsense character, existing so Cruise can flex his still-got-it muscles, and weightless enough to build some airport novels around. On a visit to an active Major (Cobie Smulders) he stumbles onto a government conspiracy involving a Blackwater-esque paramilitary corporation and must help his new friend escape and solve the mystery of the shady executives Pulling All The Strings. Also, in an unnecessary subplot meant to humanize a character that isn’t particularly human in the first place, we meet a teenage girl (Danika Yarosh) who may or may not be Reacher’s daughter. She exists mostly to be captured so that Reacher can save her.

This is all surprisingly rote and lifeless. Remember the extended supercut of Tom Cruise running in all of his movies? I’ve always been wary of such jokey Internet bits. By taking scenes out of context, they minimize the kinetic energy Cruise can bring to his best roles—he’s going somewhere when he’s running. But much of Jack Reacher feels like one of those videos, in which things are happening for little reason and to little effect. The whole gang is all here this time, the plucky love interest, the global conspiracy, the sneering bad guy whose killing ability is established just so that we can appreciate Tom Cruise’s strength when he ultimately defeats him. That’s what I mean about the second-tier Mission: Impossible feel of this whole enterprise: The Jack Reacher films feel cheaper, less thought-out, and less compelled to justify their existence.

There was a time, quite a while ago, that Cruise felt this need to show us he was a Serious Actor. He didn’t necessarily need to do this—Rain Man and Jerry Maguire were picture perfect examples of how to execute a leading man arc—but there he was, trying to be seductive in Interview with the Vampire, emote madly in Magnolia, and hang on in Eyes Wide Shut. But for the last 15 years, Cruise has been clinging onto whatever youth he has left, playing the action hero in so many franchises it’s difficult to keep track. Sometimes this works splendidly, like in Edge of Tomorrow and Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol. But when the script isn’t there, as it wasn’t in Oblivion or Knight & Day, these movies start to feel like what Cruise’s skeptics believe they are: vanity projects. It’s impossible not to respect Cruise’s drive all these years, but sometimes it’s not the best to indulge it.