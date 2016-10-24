Obama’s Big Gift to Joe Biden

Biden has come a long way since 2008. He ran for president himself in that year’s Democratic primary, but dropped out the night of the Iowa caucuses after winning less than one percent of the vote. It was his second failed bid for the White House after a plagiarism scandal felled his promising 1988 campaign. (His wife, Jill, saw this first loss as a blessing in disguise, saying that leaving the race what allowed him to survive an aneurysm that nearly took his life, according to his memoir.)

In 2008, there was a different kind of silver lining, as recounted in John Heilemann and Mark Halperin’s Game Change: Obama and the Clintons, McCain and Palin, and the Race of a Lifetime. The primary elevated Biden’s stature on the national stage, and his connection with the working class impressed Obama, with whom he hadn’t been close in the Senate. After assuming he’d run his last national campaign, Biden was back in the fray by August, bounding eagerly on stage outside the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois, as Obama welcomed him to his ticket with Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising” blaring.

It’s fitting that his music cue that day was a working class troubadour’s tribute to a firefighter on 9/11. “Ever since he lost his first wife and daughter in a 1972 car crash, in which his two sons were pulled from the wreckage, Biden has felt a bond with emergency responders,” The Washington Post reported last week. “Had he run against Clinton in the Democratic primaries [for president in 2016], the national firefighters union planned to endorse him.”