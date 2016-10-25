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Grierson & Leitch Episode 40: Moonlight, Jack Reacher, Weekend at Bernie’s

David Bornfriend / A24

Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight is one of the best movies of the year, and our critics have a fantastic time discussing it on our 40th episode this week. We also try to figure out what Tom Cruise is trying to do with his Jack Reacher franchise, and break down the Sisyphean task Ewan McGregor gave himself by trying to adapt a Philip Roth novel. (But mostly we talk about Moonlight.) Then, in our Reboot section, we take a break from prestige filmmaking  to discuss the 1989 classic Weekend at Bernie’s. Also, Leitch makes Grierson guess what the plot of the sequel is. As always, give us a review on iTunes with the name of a movie you’d like us to review, and we’ll discuss it on a later podcast.

Let us know what you think @griersonleitch on Twitter, or griersonleitch@newrepublic.com. As always, post a review on iTunes with the name of a movie you’d like us to review, and we’ll discuss it on a later podcast.

Tim Grierson

Tim Grierson is the senior U.S. critic for Screen International, chief film critic for Paste and a contributing editor at Backstage and MEL.

Will Leitch

Will Leitch is a contributing editor at New York magazine, senior writer at Sports On Earth, and the founder of Deadspin.

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Culture, Film, Grierson & Leitch, Grierson & Leitch Podcast