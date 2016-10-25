Grierson & Leitch Episode 40: Moonlight, Jack Reacher, Weekend at Bernie’s

Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight is one of the best movies of the year, and our critics have a fantastic time discussing it on our 40th episode this week. We also try to figure out what Tom Cruise is trying to do with his Jack Reacher franchise, and break down the Sisyphean task Ewan McGregor gave himself by trying to adapt a Philip Roth novel. (But mostly we talk about Moonlight.) Then, in our Reboot section, we take a break from prestige filmmaking to discuss the 1989 classic Weekend at Bernie’s. Also, Leitch makes Grierson guess what the plot of the sequel is. As always, give us a review on iTunes with the name of a movie you’d like us to review, and we’ll discuss it on a later podcast.

