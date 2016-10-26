How Congress Can End the Military’s Signing Bonus Travesty

Congress knew two years ago. But now that the scandal is public, politicians are running to the microphones to express outrage.

What we’ve just learned is that the military has asked a lot of Guard members for those bonuses back. The Times reported that auditors identified 9,700 California National Guard members who received overpayments. (On Tuesday, the Pentagon said that the number it asked to repay was lower, 6,500 max). The bonuses frequently topped $15,000, and since they were given out years ago, the money’s long since been spent—so the former soldiers must scramble to find the funds, plus interest. For good measure, the Pentagon even tacked on a 1 percent processing fee.

The stories are tragic. Christopher Van Meter, a Purple Heart recipient, had to take out a mortgage on his house to give back the $46,000 in bonuses and student-loan forgiveness he received for re-enlisting. Susan Haley, an intelligence specialist who owes $20,500, had her Guard wages garnished and expects to default on the next $650 monthly payment. Soldiers who’ve appealed to the Defense Department for relief say they’ve been rejected; meanwhile, any delays lead to additional interest and fees on the debt. And as long as the debt remains active, of course, the veterans have trouble qualifying for credit.

Almost no member of the California National Guard is accused of engaging in any wrongdoing to receive their bonus. Matthew Beevers, the California Guard’s deputy adjutant general, told The New York Times that “about 100 people” may have committed fraud, out of 35,000 records audited. So mostly innocent soldiers who were induced into staying in the Guard—and putting themselves in harm’s way—are now being punished for taking what they were offered.