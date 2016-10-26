How Congress Can End the Military’s Signing Bonus Travesty

On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Ash Carter responded, ordering the Pentagon to halt the repayment demands “as soon as it’s practical.” By January 1, he said, the department will streamline the process for veterans—Carter puts the number who’ve been asked to repay at 2,000—to request debt relief. That doesn’t mean that they’ll get it, though, or that the debts will be waived. And it doesn’t mean that veterans who’ve already made repayments will be reimbursed for the Pentagon’s mistake. That would take an act of Congress.

Congress reportedly knew about this mess for a couple years before it hit the media; California National Guard officials say they called for action in 2014, though some members dispute that. But now that it’s public, politicians are running to the microphones to express outrage. The highest-ranking House members from California, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, called the debt collection disgraceful and urged a legislative fix. The House Oversight Committee is now investigating what Speaker Paul Ryan called “bureaucratic bungling.” Others are calling for waiving the debs altogether.

The solution could be as simple as putting a time limit on recouping of unauthorized military bonus payments from the affected period of 2006 to 2008. But there is a hitch: Congress is operating under “paygo” (pay as you go), a system that forces any new legislation to find a funding source. Because forgiving these overpayments would cost the government money, Congress would have to waive the paygo rules or find some other cut—from anywhere, not solely the defense budget, which Congress typically leaves sacrosanct—to offset the debt forgiveness.

The money we’re talking about is big for the veterans, but barely a drop in the federal government’s bucket.

They should clearly do the former—and do it as soon as Congress returns from its election recess. First of all, the money we’re talking about is big for these soldiers, but barely a drop in the federal government’s bucket. While the California National Guard wasn’t the only state force that offered too-generous bonuses for re-enlistment, the 2010 report estimated just $100 million in total overpayments from the re-enlistment program. (The National Guard said it was actually closer to $70 million.) Even at $100 million, that would add up to about .0066 percent of the $1.066 trillion federal budget appropriation for 2017. It’s nothing. Last year, Congress passed a $680 billion package of tax cuts, mostly for corporations. Who would extend this suffering for veterans over a matter of $100 million?

But fiscal conservatives are given to warning of slippery slopes and passing on debt to children and grandchildren. House Republicans balked at finding money to combat the Zika virus for months. They dawdled for two years on emergency spending for the Flint water scandal and the opioid crisis. Now here comes the cleanest example of a mistake that the government should be forced to eat. Will we hear the same cries of fiscal probity again?

We already are, and not just from Republicans. White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said on Tuesday that President Obama would not yet support waiving the veterans’ debt; he only wants to expedite the appeals process. That’s an appalling but completely predictable position; feigned support for vets runs up, as usual, against budget posturing.

But no federal agency should have to pay the price for this absurdity with a budget cut—except maybe the Pentagon itself. The Department of Defense failed to monitor Guard units when they offered the bonuses, after all, and failed to recognize the severe hardship veterans would face if asked to return the money. If the DOD has to build a couple fewer planes while being barred from harassing veterans over their bonuses, so be it. But really, the government should just recognize this mistake, take the loss, and move on.

If these elected officials really want to end the disgrace of impoverishing men and women who served America overseas, they can introduce a bill that ends it, period, without “finding” the $100 million to cover the error from somewhere else. This is a rare instance when everyone across the political spectrum agrees: It is immoral to squeeze back overpayments from veterans who simply received what they were promised. The only thing that can slow down a fair resolution is silly budget politics.

