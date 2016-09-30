Heading into the final stretch of their re-election campaigns, the last thing Republicans on Capitol Hill wanted to see in their local papers was the phrase “government shutdown.” So when the chances of meeting Friday’s deadline to fund federal agencies looked remote—as recently as Monday—you knew something was going to get done. And what happened was remarkable: The Republicans’ desire to stay out of the headlines gave Democrats one of their cleanest triumphs in the never-ending budget wars of the Obama era.

The triumph reveals a series of paradoxes at the heart of this struggle, which has defined both parties since Republicans took over the House in 2011. When Republicans make the debate about “spending” in the abstract, they can win, and over the last six years they have ratcheted down the size of government. Austerity looks good to voters in theory. But when the consequences of GOP obstruction and zeal for budget-cutting are made real—by denying relief for flood victims in Louisiana, lead poisoning in Flint, or exposure to the Zika virus—they cave before word gets out to the public.

The continuing resolution to fund the government, which Congress passed on Wednesday night, includes virtually all of the additional priorities Democrats have been seeking for more than a year. It has $1.1 billion to combat the Zika virus—less than President Obama initially asked for, but more than the House of Representatives offered. It has $500 million in emergency funds for flood-ravaged states like Louisiana. It has $7 million to implement a previously passed law to research and prevent the opioid addiction epidemic; that’s far less than the President’s $1.1 billion request, but it kick-starts implementation through December, when more can be authorized.

These additional funding pieces pushed the total price tag over the cap put in place in John Boehner’s 2011 Budget Control Act, a centerpiece of Republicans’ austerity agenda. But those caps were waived—something House conservatives had vowed never to abide. In addition, nearly all right-wing riders, a favored mechanism from Republicans throughout the budget wars, were excised without a fight. Traditionally, the GOP has attempted to get ideological goals Obama might have vetoed in a stand-alone bill into must-pass legislation the president feels compelled to sign. But Democrats objected to provisions tied to Zika funding that would have blocked funding for Planned Parenthood, permitted pesticide spraying near open bodies of water, and allowed the Confederate flag to fly in national cemeteries. All of them are gone. A rider that would have delayed the transfer of Internet domain governance to an international process, something deeply sought by Ted Cruz, didn’t make the bill, either. Nor did additional screening provisions for Syrian refugees.