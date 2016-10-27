Republicans Are Inventing Clinton Scandals to Save Their Shattered Party

We’re going to repeal #Obamacare & let you pick a plan that works for you. #BetterWay pic.twitter.com/JEXakoB5Ms — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) October 6, 2016

Should Republicans manage to hold on to the Senate, they will continue their six-year boycott of meaningful health legislation, to entrench as many of the Affordable Care Act’s problems as possible, while advancing more and more symbolic legislation to hobble or abolish it.



“Sometimes,” conservative writer Ramesh Ponnuru explained, “you decide that you want a different kind of home altogether, and work until you can move there.”

But the GOP’s submerged pitch to voters goes far beyond the desire to continue its Obamacare boycott. They are promising endless investigations into imaginary scandals, and—should they hold the Senate—to reject Clinton’s nominations to the federal bench, sight unseen.

Senator John McCain offered us a glimpse of the legitimation crisis Republicans will provoke if they manage to keep the Senate when he promised last week that Republicans “will be united against any Supreme Court nominee that Hillary Clinton, if she were president, would put up.”

His spokesman tried to sidestep the ensuing controversy with a statement suggesting McCain’s promised obstruction only applies to liberal nominees (i.e. the kind Clinton is going to nominate), but there is a strong appetite on the right to create a new norm under which presidents can only get Supreme Court justices confirmed if their party happens to control the Senate.

I asked Cruz if there should be votes on Clinton court nominees if GOP holds Senate. He said there's plenty of precedent for <9 justices. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) October 26, 2016

“[I]t would be completely decent, honorable, and in keeping with the Senate’s constitutional duty,” wrote Ilya Shapiro of the Cato Institute, “to vote against essentially every judicial nominee she names.”

1. Dems will kill filibuster if that's stopping SCOTUS confirmation. 2. SCOTUS works fine with 8. Wd work better w 7 https://t.co/kH6UyOjMHh — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) October 26, 2016

Even absent control of the Senate, Republicans are asking voters not for any particular check on Clinton, but to be able to weigh down her administration by heavy-handedly recapitulating the same controversies they’ve been investigating since Clinton left the State Department. The House’s lead investigator, Jason Chaffetz of Utah, is promising “years” of investigations, not of Clinton’s administration, which hasn’t even been constituted, but into well-trodden pseudo-scandals and fabricated allegations of wrongdoing.



In divided government, the congressional party always investigates the president, often overzealously, but the underlying motives for these investigations usually have some connection to important events. Or at least they’re supposed to. It needs to be said that what Republicans are hoping to do is contrive investigations as a kind of glue to hold their shattered party together.

Don’t take my word for it—that is how influential conservatives describe what’s happening.

To hold on to their congressional majorities, Republicans should promise voters they'll impeach Hillary by 2018. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) October 18, 2016

In a searching op-ed this week, New York Times columnist Ross Douthat examines what the right’s intellectuals did wrong—what role they played in making the GOP susceptible to Trump’s takeover. Among other things, he admits that “the right’s best minds deceived themselves about (or made excuses for) the toxic tendencies of populism, which were manifest in various hysterias long before Sean Hannity swooned for Donald Trump.”

I’d take this two steps further. First, many conservative intellectuals were enthusiastic peddlers of these same hysterias. Second, as the above examples demonstrate, there’s no reason to describe these phenomena in the past tense.