Inferno: The Ninth Circle of Tom Hanks’s Hell

The third film in the series, Inferno, is an incredibly not-bad knockoff of Indiana Jones, with a dash of Jason Bourne by way of National Treasure. It’s so ludicrously serious there’s almost something charming about the film’s hyperventilating, page-turning fervor. But if the first two installments have been erased from our societal memory banks, there’s little doubt this one will disappear from our consciousness just as quickly. I can barely remember it now as I’m typing.

This sensation is, oddly enough, appropriate to the film, in which symbology professor Robert Langdon (Hanks) wakes up in a Florence hospital unsure how he got there or what he’s been doing for the last 48 hours. A local doctor, Sienna Brooks (Felicity Jones), tells him that he came in to the ER with massive head trauma and no identification—she only knew who he was because she’s read his books. Just then, an assassin (Ana Ularu) barges into the room to kill him. And thus, the chase is on, as Langdon and Brooks try to stay a step ahead of shadowy forces while he fights to recover his memory and piece together what’s going on.

Like the first two films, Ron Howard directed Inferno, and he and cinematographer Salvatore Totino opt for a stylish, slick, over-caffeinated approach that gives the film’s international locales a touristy glamour. Moving from Italy to Turkey, Inferno builds its mystery around the work of Dante, and how it relates to the nefarious plans of an enigmatic billionaire activist named Bertrand Zobrist (Ben Foster). Langdon and Brooks unravel clues that eventually lead to the disovery that Zobrist has created a killer virus—apparently he’s obsessed with overpopulation.