Inferno: The Ninth Circle of Tom Hanks’s Hell

Tom Hanks has long been a Hollywood institution, a reliable leading man capable of delivering impassioned, noble performances in films like Philadelphia and Sully. A two-time Oscar-winner, beloved presence on the talk-show circuit, and as the host of Saturday Night Live, Hanks is the one movie star that just about everybody respects and likes—a great actor who, at 60, and even after decades of stardom, still feels like a regular guy.

What nobody mentions when they praise Hanks, however, are the dopey Robert Langdon movies, based on the bestsellers from Dan Brown. It’s a collective blind spot: We’ll keep loving him, and nobody mention those films, okay? A friend of mine who’s a massive Tom Hanks fan has seen everything he’s done—except for The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons. And when I asked others if they’d seen these action-thrillers it was remarkable how many of them had to actively think about it. They’re so unmemorable that the experience of sitting through them had simply flown out of their heads.

The third film in the series, Inferno, is an incredibly not-bad knockoff of Indiana Jones, with a dash of Jason Bourne by way of National Treasure. It’s so ludicrously serious there’s almost something charming about the film’s hyperventilating, page-turning fervor. But if the first two installments have been erased from our societal memory banks, there’s little doubt this one will disappear from our consciousness just as quickly. I can barely remember it now as I’m typing.

This sensation is, oddly enough, appropriate to the film, in which symbology professor Robert Langdon (Hanks) wakes up in a Florence hospital unsure how he got there or what he’s been doing for the last 48 hours. A local doctor, Sienna Brooks (Felicity Jones), tells him that he came in to the ER with massive head trauma and no identification—she only knew who he was because she’s read his books. Just then, an assassin (Ana Ularu) barges into the room to kill him. And thus, the chase is on, as Langdon and Brooks try to stay a step ahead of shadowy forces while he fights to recover his memory and piece together what’s going on.